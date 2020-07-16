UBC In The News
The latest on the sexual effects of marijuana
Psychology Today mentioned UBC research, which surveyed people who had used marijuana during lovemaking to investigate the drug’s sexual impact.
Psychology Today
Some B.C. prisoners will get art supplies to help them cope with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic
CTV highlighted a project by UBC nursing researchers to deliver art and reciprocity kits to people in prison. The project co-lead Kelsey Timler, a PhD student in interdisciplinary studies, was quoted.
CTV
Nuclear tests have changed, but they never really stopped
UBC anthropologist Hugh Gusterson discussed nuclear testing and weapon maintenance in the U.S.
Wired
Maternal health and wellness issues
Farah Shroff, a public health researcher who teaches in UBC’s department of family practice and the school of population and public health, was interviewed about her passion to improve the health of women and children, and the importance of self-care for well-being.
Harpreet Singh Show
Mandatory mask use could have saved 40,000 lives, study says
Bloomberg featured a study co-authored by Paul Schrimpf, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, that evaluated the impact of masks, policies and people’s voluntarily behavioural response on the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
Bloomberg
Call to support, not sack, junior academics as pandemic hits
Thomas Schneider, a UBC professor of Egyptology and Near Eastern studies was quoted about the financial support provided by the Canadian government to avoid staff layoffs in research labs across the country during the pandemic.
Times Higher Education
Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed
A new joint study by UBC, B.C. Centre for Disease Control, LifeLabs and public health scientists has found a low level of coronavirus infections in the community using serology testing. This adds to the evidence that B.C. was able to successfully suppress community virus transmission throughout the early phase of the pandemic.
CBC, Yahoo, The Canadian Press via Global (video), CTV, National Post, Huffington Post, CityNews, News 1130, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Castanet, Daily Courier, Yahoo
Coronavirus: UBC Okanagan teams up with Kelowna-based company for air-filtration machine
UBCO researchers and a Kelowna-based tech company have created a machine that helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by isolating and eliminating airborne droplets and germs.
Global
The kids are not all right. We need to act now
Michael Kobor, Canada Research Chair in social epigenetics and professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, Kim Schmidt and Ruanne Vent-Schmidt at the UBC Social Exposome Cluster wrote about the long-term adverse effects the pandemic on the health and well-being of children and adolescents.
The Tyee
Silvia Moreno-Garcia has crafts covered. Bring your own scissors.
The New York Times interviewed Silvia Moreno-Garcia, a Vancouver-based author and communications coordinator at UBC’s faculty of science, about her downloadable book club kit that includes a paper doll inspired by the book’s protagonist.
New York Times (subscription)
Memorial fund set up in name of UBC athlete who drowned in Fraser River
A memorial fund has been set up in the name of former UBC athlete Kory Nagata who recently lost his life on the Fraser River when he entered the water to retrieve a football. Blake Nill, Nagata’s coach while he played for UBC, was interviewed.
Daily Hive
Okanagan College honours community leaders in business, culture
Pamela and Wilfred Barnes, adjunct professors at UBCO’s faculty of health and social development, have been selected by the Okanagan College as its 2020 Honorary Fellows for making unique and meaningful contributions through education, public service, mentorship and philanthropy.
Castanet
The B.C. engineer behind 3D-printed human tissues
Business in Vancouver interviewed UBC engineering alumnus Tamer Mohamed for his success with Aspect Biosystems, an entrepreneurship@UBC program spinoff that has created a 3D bioprinting platform to enable the rapid creation of functional living tissues.
Business in Vancouver