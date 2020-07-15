UBC In The News
Create protective ‘blue belt’ zone around U.K coast to rebuild depleted fish stocks, scientists urge
A study co-authored by the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries has set out a new approach for the U.K. government to deliver sustainable resource management and conservation to benefit future generations.
Independent, Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (India), Yahoo (Singapore), Yahoo (Canada)
The real reason why your brain never wants you to exercise
Times of India mentioned a UBC study that showed avoiding sedentary behaviours requires more brain activity than avoiding physical activity.
Times of India
8 more wild salmon restoration projects to receive funding in B.C.
UBC is receiving $10.5 million from federal and provincial funds to pursue research that can help salmon stock recover.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, New West Record, Castanet, Yahoo
Four new conservation studies planned for Okanagan
Adam Ford, a professor in UBCO’s department of biology, is leading an environmental project to assess the health and numbers of mule deer populations, focusing particularly on the animals’ adaptations to wildlife and climate change.
Daily Courier, Kelowna Now
Inside academia’s growing interest in ‘Animal Crossing’
Washington Post highlighted the growing success of the game series Animal Crossing and quoted Emma Vossen, a UBC postdoctoral research fellow, about game studies in academia.
Washington Post
COVID-19: Uptick in daily cases worrying, reinforces need for continued restrictions, says B.C. health officer
UBC zoologist Sarah Otto, who specializes in mathematical modelling, says she’s concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases over the five-day period as people are returning to 87 per cent of normal activity in retail and recreation.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Global Morning News BC (00:56 mark)
Physicians reject Tilbury LNG expansion proposal in Delta due to local and global health risks
Melissa Lem and Margaret McGregor at UBC’s faculty of medicine are calling on B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office to reject FortisBC’s expansion proposal for its existing LNG plant on Tilbury Island in Delta.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Sidelined: How diversity in Canada's sports leadership falls short
UBCO Heat men’s basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger was interviewed about the shortcomings in the racial makeup of key sports leadership positions.
CBC Sports
UVic requiring campus security staff to receive inclusivity training
News 1130 quoted Kurt Heinrich, senior director of UBC media relations, about UBC’s commitment to better address issues of anti-Black, anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous racism and bias, and to re-evaluate staff training.
News 1130