Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ICE rules are an attack on immigration and higher education

Amy Metcalfe, a UBC professor in the department of educational studies, wrote about how the new change to student and exchange visitor policy will impact the students and higher education.

Read more.