UBC In The News
Hearing likely still possible even in dying person's final moments, UBC research suggests
UBC psychologists Elizabeth Blundon and Lawrence Ward collaborated with Vancouver’s St. John Hospice to investigate hearing in humans when they are close to death. The research suggests dying patients may still be able to hear while in an unresponsive state at the end of their life.
CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province, The Capital, The Canadian Press via CTV, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Castanet, Daily Courier, Times Colonist, Yahoo
Donating possessions before death treated by some as a way to attain immortality: UBC study
New research co-authored by UBC Sauder professors Katherine White and Darren Dahl shows that people are more likely to donate their assets when faced with their own mortality.
CTV
Indigenous people don't feel safe accessing health care. Here's what has to change
Colleen Varcoe, an Indigenous health and inequity expert at UBC’s school of nursing, discussed how the current dynamics faced by Indigenous people trying to access health care create a perfect storm for the enactment of discrimination and racism.
The Tyee
Artificial intelligence-powered COVID-19 diagnosis tool to seek lung scan images from India
The Weather Channel highlighted UBC’s partnership with Amazon Web Services to build an open-source, artificial intelligence model to improve future COVID-19 diagnostics based on CT-scans and chest X-ray images. The project lead Savvas Nicolaou, a professor of radiology, was interviewed.
Weather Channel (India)
A new COVID-19 course is so popular the B.C. university has a waitlist for it
Media highlighted UBC’s new course that will explore the impact of COVID-19 on society and interviewed course developers Katherine Lyon and Colleen Chambers. A new study by UBC sociology professors Sylvia Fuller and Yue Qian that looked at the gender employment gap among parents of young children was also mentioned.
Lyon: CTV (video)
Chambers: 630 CHED Audio Vault (July 8, 9:18 a.m.)
COVID-19: Recent cases at Metro Vancouver businesses worry experts
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the relatively low case numbers are a positive sign as things open up in the province but that can change any time, so one has to be cautious.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 has fostered ‘perfect storm pushing women out of their jobs’: UBC study co-author
UBC sociology professor Sylvia Fuller was interviewed about a new study she co-authored with professor Yue Qian, showing a widened gender gap since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader-Post, Star Phoenix, Black Press Media via BC Local News, Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Kelowna Capital News, Victoria News
B.C.'s slow start to summer isn't all bad news
The Weather Network mentioned a UBC study that shows a link between high levels of fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke and increased ambulance dispatches, and suggests the smoke has the potential to make COVID-19 more severe.
Weather Network
The pandemic is hurting Canada’s working mothers
UBC sociology professors Sylvia Fuller and Yue Qian wrote about their new study that looked at how COVID-19 has impacted employment and the gender gap. They pointed out child care should be an essential service to support working mothers to stay in the labour market.
Globe and Mail
Vancouver’s drug strategy: It’s time to erect the second pillar — treatment
Jude Walker, a professor of educational studies at UBC, co-wrote about the recent spike in overdose deaths in B.C. and Vancouver’s four pillars drug strategy to address the current opioid crisis.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Are you fighting a civil war?
Corinne Crockett, an adjunct professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, says our opinions are so dear and we cling to them and refuse to truly listen to opposing beliefs. But when we do this, we lose out on learning. As we mindfully listen and speak with one another, bridges of understanding can be built.
Castanet