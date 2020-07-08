UBC In The News
Top 10 nonmedical factors that can lead to your death
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution mentioned a study by Eli Puterman, a health psychologist and a professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, on non-biological predictors of mortality.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Humans driving grizzlies into the dark, say Alberta, B.C. researchers
Media interviewed wildlife biologist Clayton Lamb at UBCO about his new study on the ecology of human-carnivore coexistence.
Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Wildfire season
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels discussed why this year’s wildfire season has been significantly less intense than in previous years in B.C. and why we aren’t out of the woods yet.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
This is not a normal mental-health disaster
The Atlantic spoke to UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the unique mental-health challenges associated with COVID-19 and assessing the scope of the problem.
Atlantic, MSN (Australia), MSN (New Zealand), MSN (Malaysia)
New studies confirm bizarre COVID-19 symptoms
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the challenges to understanding the symptoms of COVID-19.
Yahoo (US), Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (Canada)
When it comes to going back to work, COVID-19 is impacting Canadian mothers more than fathers: study
Media highlighted a new study by UBC sociology professors Sylvia Fuller and Yue Qian that looked at the gender employment gap among parents of young children since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
CTV, News 1130
Coronavirus airborne debate reminder to stay vigilant: UBC epidemiologist
Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, says it’s best to be vigilant as the debate continues over whether COVID-19 can be airborne or not.
News 1130
The Trans Mountain pipeline will be built – a rare win for all Canadians, including those who disagree
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, wrote about the Trans Mountain pipeline approval process and viewing its ultimate approval as a win for all Canadians, even if some disagree with the final result.
Globe and Mail
'We have nothing to lose but our chains': Desmond Cole's conversation with four Black Canadians
Ian Williams, a creative writing professor at UBC, joined a roundtable discussion about systemic racism in Canada and whether the George Floyd protest movement will result in long-lasting change.
Maclean’s