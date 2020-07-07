UBC In The News
Hair from ghostly bears reveals new genetic secrets
UBC forestry professor Kermit Ritland gave comments about a new study that suggests the gene that turns the coat of Spirit bears ghostly white is rarer than previously estimated, and that their habitat in the Great Bear Rainforest in Canada is not yet adequately protected.
New York Times (subscription)
Canada must keep the border closed until the U.S. can prove it has the virus under control
Keith Head, HSBC professor in Asian commerce at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says Canada should set a clear date on reopening for regular immigration, immigrating workers and family reunification, even as it extends the restrictions on leisure travel indefinitely.
The Star
ITB's 100-year anniversary
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono’s congratulatory greetings to Bandung Institute of Technology in Indonesia was broadcasted on TVRI Nasional.
TVRI Nasional (1:28 mark)
Korean-to-English literary translation - a critical examination
Ross King, a UBC professor of Korean language and literature and head of the department of Asian studies, was interviewed about the complexity of the Korean language and his work in Korean-to-English literary translation.
Korea Now Podcast