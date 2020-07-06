UBC In The News
Protest music has come 'roaring back to life' when we need it most
Salon interviewed UBC music historian David Metzer about protest songs.
Salon
Turkey unlikely to resell S-400s to U.S. as doing so could damage relations with Moscow, pundits say
M. V. Ramana, the Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at the school of public policy and global affairs and the director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues, gave comments about the proposal of the U.S. Republican Senator John Thune to allow the U.S. to buy Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems from Turkey.
Sputnik News
Mirror crises: As Hong Kong residents consider fleeing, many in Canada worry they won't be able to return
Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work and researcher at the Hong Kong Studies Initiative, discussed the possibility of people leaving Hong Kong to come to Canada.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Star Pheonix, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Activists in Vancouver relieved as Canada ends Hong Kong extradition agreement
Leo Shin, a professor of history and Asian studies at UBC, says it makes it legally risky for anyone, academic or otherwise, to discuss issues related to the notion of autonomy, self-determination or independence with regard to not only Hong Kong, but also Taiwan, Tibet or Xinjiang. So for Canadians who want to travel to Hong Kong, the risks of being caught in this net are real.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star, MSN
Southern resident whales returning later to Salish Sea in ‘drastic’ change
Andrew Trites, director of UBC’s marine mammal research unit, says there is not enough data to say definitely why the whales are taking longer to return to the Salish Sea in summer.
Times Colonist
Headless sea lions
Mornings with Simi interviewed Andrew Trites, director of UBC’s marine mammal research unit, about sea lion carcasses found on B.C. shores without their heads.
CKNW Mornings with Simi (40:27 mark)
The world loves a B.C. fish called hake. Why don’t we eat it here?
Murdoch McAllister, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed B.C.’s hake abundance.
The Tyee
B.C. eyes emissions trading to offset effects of LNG development, government documents show
The Narwhal spoke to Kathryn Harrison, a UBC political science professor who studies climate policy, about growing the LNG industry which may help countries reduce their reliance on coal but threaten the ability to meet its climate commitments.
Narwhal
Walking a 'tightrope': Bill Morneau and the path out of the pandemic economy
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics who recently joined the Privy Council Office as a special adviser, has laid out a plan that would see CERB recipients transferred to the EI system, with special attention paid to parents of young children, the self-employed and those with health concerns.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN
How psychology can explain pushback against mandatory masks
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was interviewed about the psychology behind people refusing to wear masks.
CBC Day 6
Health concerns raised as Canadian airlines abandon social distancing
Srinivas Murthy, a clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, commented on Air Canada’s justification for the reintroduction of middle seat occupancy and lack of physical distancing on airplanes.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star, MSN
Pandemic heats up Vancouver rental property market
Tom Davidoff, director of the UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, discussed the pandemic’s impact on Vancouver’s rental-home market.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome
UBC's Wine Research Centre bringing hub to Kelowna
The headquarters of UBC’s Wine Research Centre is moving from Vancouver to Kelowna campus. The newly appointed director Jacques-Olivier Pesme was quoted.
AM 1150