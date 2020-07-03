UBC In The News
3 ways to reduce your environmental footprint
Women’s Health mentioned a UBC study that showed eating a plant-based diet can substantially lower our individual emission of greenhouse gases.
Women’s Health (Australia)
UBC Okanagan developing eco-friendly electric vehicle charging stations
New UBCO research aims to improve the efficiency and cost associated with charging electric vehicles. Study authors Majid Moradzadeh, a PhD student at UBCO’s school of engineering, and Morad Abdelaziz, a professor of electrical engineering, were quoted.
Global
If this gets 10,000 retweets, science wins
A study led by Jessica Luc, a cardiac surgery resident at UBC, showed tweeting out an article results in significantly more citations over time, highlighting the durable scholarly impact of social media activity.
Research 2 Reality
Hong Kong universities rattled by new security law
Media spoke to Sun Kwok, an honorary professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, and Benjamin Cheung, a lecturer in the department of psychology, about the situation in Hong Kong following the imposition of new security law.
Kwok: Science Magazine
Cheung: Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
What I learned by learning my family's recipes in the most trying of times
UBC sociology professor Sinikka Elliott and PhD candidate Denise Fong spoke about the role of food in immigrant families and the connection to cultural heritage.
CBC
Headless sea lions are turning up on B.C. shores. Here are some possible reasons why
Eric Taylor, director and curator at UBC’s Beaty Biodiversity Museum and a zoology professor, was quoted in an article about the headless sea lion carcasses. He said most museums wouldn’t take an animal head and discard the body so casually and no reputable museum would ever collect skulls this way.
The Star (subscription)
Sunshine Coast community members raise concerns over logging
UBC forestry professor Sue Grayston wrote a letter asking the government to look into the lack of planning, knowledge and consideration of B.C.’s Sunshine Coast and its value as a tourist and recreation destination.
National Observer
No exodus from Hong Kong yet, but interest growing in pre-sale property units in Canada
Michael Goldberg, a professor and dean emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed the Canadian real estate trend throughout the pandemic which suggests foreign buyers do not really have much of an impact on the market.
Financial Post, Regina Leader-Post
Canada’s first university class about COVID-19 is already ridiculously popular
Narcity featured UBC’s new course that will explore the impact of COVID-19 on society and quoted course instructor and developer Katherine Lyon from UBC’s department of sociology.
Narcity
Drug trafficking could be putting ‘fragile fisheries’ at risk, study says
Mongabay highlighted a study co-authored by Philippe Le Billon, a professor in UBC’s department of geography and the Liu Institute for Global Issues, that looked at the growing drug trafficking risk for the global fishing sector. He wrote that the COVID-19 pandemic could further exacerbate these problems.
Mongabay
The best psychology school in Canada 2020
UBC has been ranked as the best psychology school in Canada, according to the new 2020 QS World University Rankings.
University Magazine