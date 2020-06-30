Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on long-term care home visits in B.C. Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on long-term care home visits in B.C.

Jennifer Baumbusch

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Long-term residential care for seniors

Family caregiving

Joanie Sims-Gould

Associate Professor, Department of Family Practice, and Principal Scientist Active Aging Research Team, Centre for Hip Health and Mobility

Email: Please contact Rebecca Collett to arrange interviews at rebecca.collett@hiphealth.ca or 647-773-9034

Supporting isolated community-dwelling older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic

Resources and support for older adults to keep healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Roger Wong

Clinical Professor of Geriatric Medicine, Faculty of Medicine

For interviews, contact kerry.blackadar@ubc.ca or 604-827-2963