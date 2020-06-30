Portrait of senior

UBC experts on long-term care home visits in B.C.

Jun 30, 2020    |   For more information, contact Kerry Blackadar

UBC experts are available to comment on long-term care home visits in B.C.

Jennifer Baumbusch
Associate Professor, School of Nursing
Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

  • Long-term residential care for seniors
  • Family caregiving

Joanie Sims-Gould
Associate Professor, Department of Family Practice, and Principal Scientist Active Aging Research Team, Centre for Hip Health and Mobility
Email: Please contact Rebecca Collett to arrange interviews at rebecca.collett@hiphealth.ca or 647-773-9034

  • Supporting isolated community-dwelling older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Resources and support for older adults to keep healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Roger Wong
Clinical Professor of Geriatric Medicine, Faculty of Medicine
For interviews, contact kerry.blackadar@ubc.ca or 604-827-2963

  • Protecting the health of seniors in long-term care (Q&A)
  • Supporting seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak
  • Future of long-term care in Canada

Kerry Blackadar
UBC Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-827-2963
Email: kerry.blackadar@ubc.ca