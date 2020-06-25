UBC In The News
The latest summer forecast calls for deadly heat waves
Popular Science highlighted a new study by UBC and Boston University that suggests the number of deaths related to heat in the U.S. is substantially larger than previously reported, and quoted lead author Kate Weinberger, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health.
Popular Science
Researchers list the 10 lifestyle choices most likely to kill you
Media featured a study led by Eli Puterman, a health psychologist and a professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, that looked at non-biological predictors of mortality.
US News & World Report, HealthDay, The Star, Peterborough Examiner, ZME Science
University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse
A new UBC study found that exposure to wildfire smoke affects the respiratory and cardiovascular systems almost immediately. Stories quoted lead author Jiayun Angela Yao, who conducted this research while completing her PhD at UBC’s school of population and public health.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Yahoo, MSN, CityNews, The Star, Star Phoenix, News 1130, The Province, Free Press, Vancouver is Awesome, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Surrey Now-Leader, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Castanet, Daily Courier
B.C. nurses working in acute care report high levels of stress and violence: Study
A joint study conducted by UBC nursing researchers and the BC Nurses’ Union shows nurses working in acute care, long-term care and community care settings report high levels of mental injury and workplace violence, even before COVID-19.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN, CKPG Today, Indo-Canadian Voice
Here's how climate change affects this 'living dinosaur' on B.C.'s coast
Vancouver is Awesome featured a UBC study that looked at the impact of ocean acidification and warming on the glass sponge reefs unique to the Northeast Pacific Ocean, and quoted Angela Stevenson, who led the study as a postdoctoral fellow at UBC zoology.
Vancouver is Awesome
Mongolian People's Party retains strong parliament majority
Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the result of Mongolia’s parliamentary election and said the MPP victory brings some stability during a turbulent era but also represents a generational change for the party, with 27 lawmakers that are new to office.
New York Times (subscription), Washington Times, Nikkei Asian Review, The Star, Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, MSN
With spy charges, China corners Canada over Huawei's Meng
UBC political science professor Yves Tiberghien was interviewed about Canada-China diplomatic relations.
Nikkei Asian Review
Canada’s proportion of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes top 16 other nations: study
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, commented on a study that shows the proportion of Canadian COVID-19 deaths that occurred in long-term care facilities is about twice the average from other developed nations.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CTV, Global, The Star, Huffington Post, Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier, Yahoo
Latest round of modelling data shows B.C. must stay the course
UBC evolutionary biologist Sarah Otto was interviewed about the latest COVID-19 modelling results and how B.C. is managing the outbreak.
Global News Morning BC
UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic
UBC’s Fitness, Aging, & Stress Lab led by Eli Puterman, a professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, will be conducting a study to investigate if a mobile app can significantly improve the well-being and health of individuals during COVID-19.
Black Press Media via Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
The fight to ban single-use plastics has been set back years by the pandemic — but innovative new products are coming to the rescue
UBC’s BioProducts Institute has designed what could be the world’s first fully compostable and biodegradable medical mask. It’s made entirely from B.C. wood fibres.
The Star, Our Windsor
The pandemic presents the chance to end homelessness in Canada for good
A Huffington Post article mentioned a call made by the Housing Research Collaborative, chaired by UBC planning professor Penny Gurstein, for the federal government to address homelessness as part of a post-COVID-19 economic stimulus package.
Huffington Post, Yahoo
UBC stress study seeks to help people prepare for second pandemic wave and beyond
Georgia Straight interviewed UBC psychology professor Joelle LeMoult at the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Lab, about their research that aims to look at the impact of COVID-19 on psychological wellbeing.
Georgia Straight
UBC Okanagan students’ union seeks change, accountability after disturbing video of wellness check
UBCO’s student union is calling for change following allegations that an RCMP police officer mistreated a UBCO student during a wellness check.
Global, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now