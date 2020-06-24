Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Media interviewed Terri Aldred, site director with UBC’s Indigenous family medicine program, about her experience in the health care sector as an Indigenous woman. The article also highlighted research by UBC nursing professor Annette Browne which showed that the colonizing image of the “drunk Indian” is one of the most harmful stereotypes operating in health care settings.

