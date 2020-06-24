UBC In The News

Hummingbirds are able to see millions more colours than humans

Research co-authored by Harold Eyster, a UBC PhD student at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, shows hummingbirds see an array of combination colours involving UV that humans are blind to.
Fox NewsNew York Post

Why athletes need a ‘quiet eye’

BBC featured research led by UBC PhD graduate Joan Vickers that looked at athletes’ eye movement and found the better the player, the longer and steadier their gaze on the ball just before and during their strike.
BBC

Wildfire smoke may have immediate effect on respiratory, cardiovascular systems: UBC study

A new UBC study found that exposure to wildfire smoke affects the respiratory and cardiovascular systems almost immediately. Jiayun Angela Yao, the lead author who conducted this research while completing her PhD at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

You don't have to drink to develop liver disease

Alnoor Ramji, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-authored the first-ever study to forecasts the burden of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in Canada.
Ottawa SunFinancial Post

Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Media interviewed Terri Aldred, site director with UBC’s Indigenous family medicine program, about her experience in the health care sector as an Indigenous woman. The article also highlighted research by UBC nursing professor Annette Browne which showed that the colonizing image of the “drunk Indian” is one of the most harmful stereotypes operating in health care settings.
Victoria NewsMaple Ridge NewsCoast Mountain NewsRocky Mountain Goat News

Dozens of women in gaming speak out about sexism and harassment

UBC education professor Jennifer Jenson was quoted about the gaming community being more receptive to addressing allegations of sexual misconduct this time around after embracing social activism during the recent Black Lives Matter protests.
New York Times (subscription)

Cyclone returns to service for first time since deadly crash

UBC political science professor and defence expert Michael Byers shared his concerns around the Cyclones military aircraft being allowed back in the air.
CBCYahoo

Why CSIS believes Canada is a ‘permissive target’ for China’s interference

Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed foreign interference activities in Canada.
GlobalMSN

COVID-19, climate change and the end of baby boomer leadership

Forbes quoted Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, about the Centers for Disease Control’s guideline suggesting people commute alone in their cars instead of taking public transportation or carpooling.
Forbes

Couple used transplant experience to help navigate pregnancy during pandemic

Gillian Hanley, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, says the pandemic is a natural experiment that allows researchers to assess the impact of abrupt changes in circumstances on pregnant women’s mental health.
The Canadian Press via CTVVancouver CourierVancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTri-City NewsTimes ColonistDaily Courier

Why doesn't Canada test all international arrivals for COVID-19 at its airports?

News 1130 asked UBC academics Stephen Hoption Cann, Ken Denike, Michael Curry and Tom Koch about the feasibility of reopening the Canadian border and screening for COVID-19 patients.
News 1130

COVID-19 contact tracing app emphasize Canada’s health care divide

Richard Lester, a UBC infectious disease and digital health expert, commented on the efficacy of the federal government’s contact tracing app and the barrier it might create for people who are not comfortable with using digital apps.
Huffington PostYahoo

Canada needs a plan to rebuild itself. Let the transformation begin.

Maclean’s spoke to Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about the recovery and rebuilding of Canada’s economy post-pandemic.
Maclean’s

Could the Montreal Neuro herald a paradigm shift in scientific research?

University Affairs interviewed Brett Finlay, a microbiologist at UBC’s faculties of science and medicine, about getting a patent for his research in the SARS vaccine back in 2003, and the issue of how to acknowledge the contribution of individual researchers in academic institutions.
University Affairs

The woman who is fighting racism in hockey

The Globe and Mail interviewed UBC human kinetics graduate Courtney Szto about her research into racial imbalance in hockey.
Globe and Mail