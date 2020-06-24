UBC In The News
Hummingbirds are able to see millions more colours than humans
Research co-authored by Harold Eyster, a UBC PhD student at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, shows hummingbirds see an array of combination colours involving UV that humans are blind to.
Fox News, New York Post
Why athletes need a ‘quiet eye’
BBC featured research led by UBC PhD graduate Joan Vickers that looked at athletes’ eye movement and found the better the player, the longer and steadier their gaze on the ball just before and during their strike.
BBC
Wildfire smoke may have immediate effect on respiratory, cardiovascular systems: UBC study
A new UBC study found that exposure to wildfire smoke affects the respiratory and cardiovascular systems almost immediately. Jiayun Angela Yao, the lead author who conducted this research while completing her PhD at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
You don't have to drink to develop liver disease
Alnoor Ramji, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-authored the first-ever study to forecasts the burden of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in Canada.
Ottawa Sun, Financial Post
Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor
Media interviewed Terri Aldred, site director with UBC’s Indigenous family medicine program, about her experience in the health care sector as an Indigenous woman. The article also highlighted research by UBC nursing professor Annette Browne which showed that the colonizing image of the “drunk Indian” is one of the most harmful stereotypes operating in health care settings.
Victoria News, Maple Ridge News, Coast Mountain News, Rocky Mountain Goat News
Dozens of women in gaming speak out about sexism and harassment
UBC education professor Jennifer Jenson was quoted about the gaming community being more receptive to addressing allegations of sexual misconduct this time around after embracing social activism during the recent Black Lives Matter protests.
New York Times (subscription)
COVID-19, climate change and the end of baby boomer leadership
Forbes quoted Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, about the Centers for Disease Control’s guideline suggesting people commute alone in their cars instead of taking public transportation or carpooling.
Forbes
Couple used transplant experience to help navigate pregnancy during pandemic
Gillian Hanley, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, says the pandemic is a natural experiment that allows researchers to assess the impact of abrupt changes in circumstances on pregnant women’s mental health.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier
Why doesn't Canada test all international arrivals for COVID-19 at its airports?
News 1130 asked UBC academics Stephen Hoption Cann, Ken Denike, Michael Curry and Tom Koch about the feasibility of reopening the Canadian border and screening for COVID-19 patients.
News 1130
COVID-19 contact tracing app emphasize Canada’s health care divide
Richard Lester, a UBC infectious disease and digital health expert, commented on the efficacy of the federal government’s contact tracing app and the barrier it might create for people who are not comfortable with using digital apps.
Huffington Post, Yahoo
Canada needs a plan to rebuild itself. Let the transformation begin.
Maclean’s spoke to Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about the recovery and rebuilding of Canada’s economy post-pandemic.
Maclean’s
Could the Montreal Neuro herald a paradigm shift in scientific research?
University Affairs interviewed Brett Finlay, a microbiologist at UBC’s faculties of science and medicine, about getting a patent for his research in the SARS vaccine back in 2003, and the issue of how to acknowledge the contribution of individual researchers in academic institutions.
University Affairs
The woman who is fighting racism in hockey
The Globe and Mail interviewed UBC human kinetics graduate Courtney Szto about her research into racial imbalance in hockey.
Globe and Mail