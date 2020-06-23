UBC In The News
‘Mini organs’ reveal how the coronavirus ravages the body
Scientific American mentioned research co-led by Josef Penninger, a genetic engineer at UBC’s Life Sciences Institute, that studied organoids to show SARS-CoV-2 can infect the cells lining the blood vessels.
Heat may kill way more Americans yearly than we knew
Media highlighted a new study by UBC and Boston University that suggests the number of deaths related to heat in the U.S. is substantially larger than previously reported. Lead author Kate Weinberger, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, was quoted.
Discrimination and divorce make you more likely to die early
A study led by Eli Puterman, a health psychologist and assistant professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, examined non-biological predictors of mortality.
The science behind why we procrastinate so much before heading out for a run
Runner’s World featured a UBC study led by David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, that looked at how excitement, anticipation and dread factor into people’s decision-making.
Pregnant women with depression may suffer adverse outcomes if treatment stopped, study shows
BabyGaga highlighted a new analysis by Hamideh Bayrampour, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, on the risk of relapse of depression during pregnancy after women stop taking antidepressants.
There may be 36 other intelligent civilizations in the galaxy, but odds of communicating with them are small
CBC mentioned a UBC study that looked at the number of sun-like stars in the galaxy and estimated one in five of them could have an Earth-like planet.
Economic concerns high as Mongolia holds national elections
Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Mongolia’s upcoming parliamentary election and said the participation of so many first-time candidates, despite their slim chances of winning, signifies frustration with the two dominant parties and the corruption associated with them.
Funding cuts threaten ancient sites, warn Mexican archaeologists
The Guardian spoke to UBC anthropologist Diana Moreiras about the recent budget cuts at a Mexican federal government bureau responsible for research and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.
New poll reveals Chinese-Canadians' experiences with racism
UBC history professor Henry Yu and Chris Lee, a professor and director of the Asian Canadian and Asian migrant studies program, commented on a new survey of Chinese-Canadians that shows 43 per cent were threatened or intimidated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salmon's diet
Vanessa Fladmark, a UBC master’s student at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was interviewed about her study of juvenile pink and chum salmon diet in southern B.C.
People with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence — not perpetrators
Edward Taylor, a mental health clinician and a professor of social work at UBC, commented on the risk of violence posed by people with mental illness to the general population. He also discussed providing more support when they come out of the hospital.
Carbon capture and storage: The dreams and setbacks in climate action
Greg Dipple, a professor at UBC’s department of earth ocean and atmospheric sciences, commented on the environmentalists’ view on greenwashing and carbon capture and storage.
Discarded coronavirus PPE ending up in the ocean
NBC featured a biodegradable mask developed at UBC’s BioProducts Institute that can combat PPE litter. Researcher Johan Foster, a chemical and biological engineering professor, was interviewed.
Why has B.C. handled the pandemic better than other provinces?
Peter Berman, director at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate compared to other Canadian provinces.
Medical students volunteer on the pandemic front lines after classes cancelled
CTV spoke to UBC medical students Army Alam and Jennifer Ham, about their experience volunteering on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Tens of thousands of Canadians won’t be born due to COVID-19
Judith Daniluk, a professor emeritus of education, was quoted about the stress economic pressures and uncertainty cause within households and relationships, and how it can lead to some women being unable to bear a child when they have regained their economic and relational footing, or in having fewer children than they had hoped.
No market for Australian uranium in India
M.V. Ramana, a professor and Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC, and recent master‘s of public policy and global affairs graduate Cassandra Jeffery, say Australian policymakers who advocated for exporting uranium to India were betting on the wrong energy source. They should consider the global decline of nuclear power plants as they deal with lobbyists for uranium mining.
Can Mongolia’s elections shun democratic backsliding?
Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, co-wrote about the significance of Mongolia’s upcoming parliamentary election, which will assess the state of their democracy.
Police should not have access to data from coronavirus contact tracing apps
Joven Narwal, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed the new surveillance technologies aimed at combating COVID-19 and protecting the barrier between public health officers and police officers.
UBC a natural fit to host NHL practices should Vancouver get hub-city nod
Media featured the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre at UBC as a possible facility to host NHL practices. Jamie Rennie, senior manager of facility and operations, was quoted.
Innovate B.C. awards $1.2 million to boost commercialization prospects of four tech projects
UBC forestry professor Dominik Roeser’s TimberOps project will be receiving funding from Innovate B.C. TimberOps reduces costs by helping forestry companies understand topographic challenges without being physically on the scene.
What’s university going to look like this fall?
The Tyee spoke to UBC members about the university’s choices and challenges during the pandemic.
B.C. government providing more funding support for post-secondary Indigenous students
UBC will be receiving funding from the government for its undergraduate research mentorship program, which has assisted Indigenous students to transition to paid undergraduate research work, employment opportunities after graduation and enrolment in graduate programs.
