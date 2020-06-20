Message from the Vice-Chair of the University of British Columbia Board of Governors University News

The UBC Board of Governors Chair, Michael Korenberg, has informed the Board and the university that he is stepping down from his role effective immediately. His decision comes after information that was publicized last week about his social media interactions that appeared to support regressive voices online and undermine legitimate protest.

The Board of Governors and Mr. Korenberg would like to recognize that this has been deeply hurtful to members of our community and that UBC has zero tolerance for racism and recognizes that real harm is created from both overt and structural racism.

We as the Board reaffirm our commitment to anti-racism and anti-discrimination, particularly at this moment where collectively we need to advance the actions of the university, to engage in learning and provide strong leadership. As Board members, we must also hold ourselves accountable: the Board is committed to internal conversations about how to further these values in the coming months. We are committed to personally addressing systemic racism and to upholding the values of the university including dignity, equity, diversity and inclusion.

The Board and the university would like to thank Mr. Korenberg for his years of service, commitment and contributions to UBC. As Chair, he supported a wide-range of initiatives under the UBC Strategic Plan including increasing accountability and improving the governance of the Board and its committees. He was appointed to the Board in 2016, served as Vice-Chair in 2016 and 2017, was elected Chair in 2018 and was re-appointed for a third-term in 2019. He chaired the Board’s Finance, Executive, Employee Relations, Governance and Endowment Responsible Investment Policy committees and served on the Board’s Property, Audit and IT Advisory committees.

I will assume the role of Chair for an interim period until such a time as the Board elects a new Chair.

On behalf of the Board and the university, I wish Mr. Korenberg well in his future endeavours.

Sandra Cawley

Vice-Chair, UBC Board of Governors