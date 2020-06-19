UBC In The News

Mysterious repeating radio signals from outside our galaxy discovered

The CHIME/FRB collaboration, which includes experts from UBC, McGill University, the University of Toronto and the National Research Council of Canada, has detected periodic fast radio bursts coming from outside our galaxy.
Fox News

More than 500 crore Earth-like planets may exist in Milky Way Galaxy alone, says new study 

The Weather Channel highlighted a new UBC study that estimated as many as six billion stars in the Milky Way may have Earth-like planets, and quoted study co-author and UBC astronomer Michelle Kunimoto.
Weather Channel (India)

Study reveals superior vision among hummingbirds

New research co-authored by UBC showed hummingbirds see an array of colours in the ultraviolet spectrum that humans are blind to.
Weather Channel (India)

B.C. Supreme Court ruling on party-host liability breaks new ground

Lachlan Caunt, a sessional lecturer at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the B.C. Supreme Court’s ruling on a fatal crash involving two teenagers.
Globe and Mail

Challenger jets no longer primarily for use by PM and VIPs, Canadian military claims

UBC political science professor Michael Byers commented on the validity of having a modern fleet of aircraft for use by cabinet ministers and VIPs. He said the main issue isn’t having the jets for VIP use; it’s the misuse of the aircraft.
Ottawa CitizenMSNOttawa SunWindsor StarEdmonton Sun

MLA Bowinn Ma weighs in on 'defunding the police' during racism forum

Annette Henry, a professor at UBC’s faculty of education and the Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice, spoke about the idea of systemic racism. “People tend to think of racism in terms of overt acts, but more often it is manifested as certain people being marginalized and not getting the same access as others,” she said.
North Shore NewsVancouver is Awesome

PC scientists help China dodge probe of how the coronavirus got started

The New York Post mentioned a study co-conducted by a UBC researcher that indicates the novel coronavirus was already capable of spreading to humans when it reached Wuhan.
New York Post

Disposable face masks and gloves are a plastics nightmare—but what’s the solution?

Vogue highlighted a biodegradable mask developed at UBC’s BioProducts Institute. Researcher Daniela Vargas Figueroa was interviewed.
Vogue (India)

Should wearing a mask in public be mandatory?

Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, and Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography UBC, commented on making wearing a mask mandatory.
CTV

Pandemic may be contributing to increase in male genital injuries, UBC researchers say

CTV highlighted a UBC study that looked at whether the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for an increase in male genitalia injuries in Greater Victoria.
CTV

COVID-19 pregnancy complications

Deborah Money, a professor in obstetrics and gynecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about her national surveillance study on COVID-19 and maternal and infant outcomes.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling

There’s much to learn from B.C.’s back to school moment

The Tyee interviewed UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs about school reopening and mentioned modelling research by UBC and others that shows reopening schools will have minimal effect on the spread of the virus.
The Tyee

Steven Lewis Point becomes 1st Indigenous chancellor of University of British Columbia

Former B.C. Lieutenant Governor Steven Lewis Point has been named UBC’s 19th chancellor. He will be the first Indigenous person to hold the position.
CBCYahooVancouver SunThe ProvinceMSNIndo-Canadian VoiceGeorgia StraightDaily Hive

Journalists of colour react to CBC host resigning over lack of Indigenous, Black representation

The Early Edition interviewed Danni Olusanya, the culture editor at UBC’s campus newspaper about what media organizations need to do to end systemic racism.
CBC Early EditionCBCYahoo

Two new books trace Vancouver’s old real estate game

The Globe and Mail interviewed UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon for an article on urban design amid demographic change. The article also mentioned a book on the migration career of wealthy migrants by UBC geography professor emeritus David Ley.
Globe and Mail

Mornings With Simi Valedictorian Project

Mornings with Simi interviewed students who will be attending UBC in the fall. Simon Auclair plans to major in acting and pursue UBC’s nursing program, and Jake Rubin plans to pursue a career in mechatronics engineering.
Auclair: CKNW Mornings with Simi
Rubin: CKNW Mornings with Simi

Innovate BC awards $1.2 million in funding to four tech ventures

UBC forestry professor Dominik Roeser’s TimberOps project will be receiving funding from Innovate BC. TimberOps reduces costs by helping forestry companies understand topographic challenges without spending the manpower to be physically on the scene.
BC Business

Top honour for UBCO student

UBCO student Mike Tymko has been honoured with this year’s Governor General Gold Medal, an award presented to the university’s most accomplished PhD graduate each spring.
Castanet