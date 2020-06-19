UBC In The News
Mysterious repeating radio signals from outside our galaxy discovered
The CHIME/FRB collaboration, which includes experts from UBC, McGill University, the University of Toronto and the National Research Council of Canada, has detected periodic fast radio bursts coming from outside our galaxy.
Fox News
More than 500 crore Earth-like planets may exist in Milky Way Galaxy alone, says new study
The Weather Channel highlighted a new UBC study that estimated as many as six billion stars in the Milky Way may have Earth-like planets, and quoted study co-author and UBC astronomer Michelle Kunimoto.
Weather Channel (India)
Study reveals superior vision among hummingbirds
New research co-authored by UBC showed hummingbirds see an array of colours in the ultraviolet spectrum that humans are blind to.
Weather Channel (India)
B.C. Supreme Court ruling on party-host liability breaks new ground
Lachlan Caunt, a sessional lecturer at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the B.C. Supreme Court’s ruling on a fatal crash involving two teenagers.
Globe and Mail
Challenger jets no longer primarily for use by PM and VIPs, Canadian military claims
UBC political science professor Michael Byers commented on the validity of having a modern fleet of aircraft for use by cabinet ministers and VIPs. He said the main issue isn’t having the jets for VIP use; it’s the misuse of the aircraft.
Ottawa Citizen, MSN, Ottawa Sun, Windsor Star, Edmonton Sun
MLA Bowinn Ma weighs in on 'defunding the police' during racism forum
Annette Henry, a professor at UBC’s faculty of education and the Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice, spoke about the idea of systemic racism. “People tend to think of racism in terms of overt acts, but more often it is manifested as certain people being marginalized and not getting the same access as others,” she said.
North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome
PC scientists help China dodge probe of how the coronavirus got started
The New York Post mentioned a study co-conducted by a UBC researcher that indicates the novel coronavirus was already capable of spreading to humans when it reached Wuhan.
New York Post
Disposable face masks and gloves are a plastics nightmare—but what’s the solution?
Vogue highlighted a biodegradable mask developed at UBC’s BioProducts Institute. Researcher Daniela Vargas Figueroa was interviewed.
Vogue (India)
Should wearing a mask in public be mandatory?
Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, and Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography UBC, commented on making wearing a mask mandatory.
CTV
Pandemic may be contributing to increase in male genital injuries, UBC researchers say
CTV highlighted a UBC study that looked at whether the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for an increase in male genitalia injuries in Greater Victoria.
CTV
COVID-19 pregnancy complications
Deborah Money, a professor in obstetrics and gynecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about her national surveillance study on COVID-19 and maternal and infant outcomes.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
There’s much to learn from B.C.’s back to school moment
The Tyee interviewed UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs about school reopening and mentioned modelling research by UBC and others that shows reopening schools will have minimal effect on the spread of the virus.
The Tyee
Steven Lewis Point becomes 1st Indigenous chancellor of University of British Columbia
Former B.C. Lieutenant Governor Steven Lewis Point has been named UBC’s 19th chancellor. He will be the first Indigenous person to hold the position.
CBC, Yahoo, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN, Indo-Canadian Voice, Georgia Straight, Daily Hive
Journalists of colour react to CBC host resigning over lack of Indigenous, Black representation
The Early Edition interviewed Danni Olusanya, the culture editor at UBC’s campus newspaper about what media organizations need to do to end systemic racism.
CBC Early Edition, CBC, Yahoo
Two new books trace Vancouver’s old real estate game
The Globe and Mail interviewed UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon for an article on urban design amid demographic change. The article also mentioned a book on the migration career of wealthy migrants by UBC geography professor emeritus David Ley.
Globe and Mail
Mornings With Simi Valedictorian Project
Mornings with Simi interviewed students who will be attending UBC in the fall. Simon Auclair plans to major in acting and pursue UBC’s nursing program, and Jake Rubin plans to pursue a career in mechatronics engineering.
Auclair: CKNW Mornings with Simi
Rubin: CKNW Mornings with Simi
Innovate BC awards $1.2 million in funding to four tech ventures
UBC forestry professor Dominik Roeser’s TimberOps project will be receiving funding from Innovate BC. TimberOps reduces costs by helping forestry companies understand topographic challenges without spending the manpower to be physically on the scene.
BC Business
Top honour for UBCO student
UBCO student Mike Tymko has been honoured with this year’s Governor General Gold Medal, an award presented to the university’s most accomplished PhD graduate each spring.
Castanet