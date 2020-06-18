UBC In The News
6 billion planets like Earth? Scientists make stunning estimate
UBC astronomers Michelle Kunimoto and Jaymie Matthews used data from NASA’s Kepler mission to estimate as many as six billion stars in the Milky Way may have Earth-like planets.
Childhood asthma rates falling with fewer unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions, study finds
A study co-led by UBC medicine researchers looked at the link between antibiotic use in infancy and increased asthma risk. David Patrick, first author of the study and a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, was interviewed.
Have you been having unusual dreams lately?
CityNews interviewed Wendy Hall, professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, and UBC emeritus psychology professor Stanley Coren, about the effect of stress on dreams and having vivid dreams in times of struggle or during major world events.
Who tells the story of the present? Candis Callison on redefining journalism in Canada
The Narwhal spoke to Candis Callison, a professor at UBC’s school of journalism, about the role journalism plays in shaping broader narratives about race, culture and reality. Mary Lynn Young, a UBC journalism professor, was also mentioned for a book she co-authored with Callison.
What if all viruses disappeared?
Curtis Suttle, UBC science professor and environmental virologist, discussed how viruses are integral for maintaining healthy microbiomes in the bodies of humans and other animals as well as the ecosystems.
What outdoor space tells us about inequality
BBC spoke to UBC forestry professor Lorien Nesbitt about the importance of urban nature and prioritizing accessibility to green space. “In the pandemic, that relationship with nature is really important,” she said.
Canada's COVID-19 caseload surpasses 100,000
Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on Canada’s shortcomings in senior care resulting in a devastating toll and said robust testing will be essential to help Canada ride out an inevitable second wave that could hit as early as the fall.
UBC study looks at impact of exercise classes on seniors isolating during COVID-19
A UBC study led by Mark Beauchamp, a professor at the school of kinesiology, is looking at whether participating in the exercise classes has a positive impact on the mental health of seniors who are staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why learning from home is an unlikely training ground for a post-pandemic world
UBC sociology instructor Katherine Lyon and Siobhán McPhee, a senior instructor in the department of geography, are currently researching how good course design can improve the student experience and increase their capacity to meet learning outcomes during the pandemic.
Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data
The Tyee quoted Farah Shroff, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about money and power being big determinants of health.
The pandemic must end our complacency
Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science and director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, co-wrote about the importance of collective leadership.
UBC's first-ever virtual ceremony
Media featured UBC’s virtual graduation ceremony that took place on Jun 17.
Grad looks different for the class of 2020. Here’s what B.C. valedictorians have to say
Mornings with Simi interviewed Elizabeth Chung who will be attending UBC’s Sauder School of Business in the fall with a focus on sustainability.
Aspiring paediatrician from UBCO wins top student award
Teagan MacDougall, a new UBCO science graduate is being awarded the Pushor Mitchell LLP Gold Medal Leadership Prize, the highest award available for an Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences graduating student.
UBC Northern Medical Program celebrates Class of 2020 graduation
Media interviewed Randi George, a new graduate from the UBC Northern Medical Program, who hopes to help build connection and trust between Indigenous peoples and the medical community while continuing to be an advocate for mental health and Indigenous wellness.
