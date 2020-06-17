UBC In The News

There could be an Earth-like planet for every five Sun-like stars in our galaxy, say scientists

UBC astronomers Michelle Kunimoto and Jaymie Matthews used data from NASA’s Kepler mission to estimate as many as six billion stars in the Milky Way may have Earth-like planets.
ForbesKing 5Daily ExpressSputnik

Asthma rates falling in Canada as doctors avoid antibiotics for children: B.C. study

A study co-led by UBC medicine researchers looked at the link between antibiotic use in infancy and increased asthma risk.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

The road to allyship: Breaking down anti-Black sentiments across cultures

Handel Wright, an education professor and director of UBC’s Centre for Culture, Identity and Education, discussed the critical role of allyship and said educating oneself is vital to becoming a good ally.
CBCYahoo

I'm 57 and asthmatic. Can I get intimate with my girlfriend visiting Vancouver from Toronto?

UBC professors Stephen Hoption Cann, Ken Denike, Michael Curry and Tom Koch gave advice on the best practices to being intimate when people reunite with their partner.
News 1130

What does it take to become a wine superpower?

The Walrus featured Jacques-Olivier Pesme, director of the UBCO’s Wine Research Centre, for his passion for developing B.C.’s wine industry.
The Walrus

Let's talk about racism: CBC Vancouver's town hall helps facilitate a necessary conversation

Annette Henry, the David Lam Chair in multicultural education at UBC, will be one of the speakers at CBC Vancouver’s virtual town hall, Unmasking Racism.
CBCYahooMSN

UBC announces advisory committee to combat systemic racism

UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono released a statement announcing an advisory committee on systemic racism will be established.
Daily Hive

UBC Okanagan gears up for virtual graduation ceremony

Castanet interviewed Alanna Vernon, associate director of ceremonies and events at UBCO, about the virtual graduation planned for today.
Castanet

Women's Shelter fundraising to mitigate impacts of pandemic

The Kelowna Women’s Safety Initiative, led by a group of UBCO medical student volunteers, is raising funds for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter through a virtual silent auction fundraiser.
Castanet