UBC In The News
There could be an Earth-like planet for every five Sun-like stars in our galaxy, say scientists
UBC astronomers Michelle Kunimoto and Jaymie Matthews used data from NASA’s Kepler mission to estimate as many as six billion stars in the Milky Way may have Earth-like planets.
Forbes, King 5, Daily Express, Sputnik
Asthma rates falling in Canada as doctors avoid antibiotics for children: B.C. study
A study co-led by UBC medicine researchers looked at the link between antibiotic use in infancy and increased asthma risk.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
I'm 57 and asthmatic. Can I get intimate with my girlfriend visiting Vancouver from Toronto?
UBC professors Stephen Hoption Cann, Ken Denike, Michael Curry and Tom Koch gave advice on the best practices to being intimate when people reunite with their partner.
News 1130
What does it take to become a wine superpower?
The Walrus featured Jacques-Olivier Pesme, director of the UBCO’s Wine Research Centre, for his passion for developing B.C.’s wine industry.
The Walrus
UBC announces advisory committee to combat systemic racism
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono released a statement announcing an advisory committee on systemic racism will be established.
Daily Hive
UBC Okanagan gears up for virtual graduation ceremony
Castanet interviewed Alanna Vernon, associate director of ceremonies and events at UBCO, about the virtual graduation planned for today.
Castanet
Women's Shelter fundraising to mitigate impacts of pandemic
The Kelowna Women’s Safety Initiative, led by a group of UBCO medical student volunteers, is raising funds for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter through a virtual silent auction fundraiser.
Castanet