UBC In The News

Bringing back sea otters benefits people, too

New UBC research analyzed the economic costs and long-term benefits of sea otter recovery. Study authors Edward Gregr and Kai Chan, professors at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment, and Sustainability, were mentioned.
Smithsonian MagazineCosmos

Cannabix hopes that its newest THC breathalyzer model will make a breakthrough with police forces

Cannabix launched a new handheld THC breath analyzer which can provide results in less than five minutes. The device was developed with UBCO engineering professor Mina Hoorfar.
Georgia Straight

UBCO professor explores how humans develop creative new ideas

UBCO psychology professor and creative researcher Liane Gabora is researching how human creativity works and how people develop new inventions.
Castanet

Chilcotin steelhead run near extinction

Eric Taylor, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, commented on the extinction risk of steelhead in the B.C. Interior.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

How 133 epidemiologists are deciding when to send their children to school

The New York Times quoted UBC epidemiologist Chris Laugen about sending children to school, camp or child care assuming that COVID-19 and the public health response unfold as expected.
New York Times (subscription)

Canadian research network examining pregnancy and COVID-19

Deborah Money, a professor in obstetrics and gynecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, is leading a national surveillance study examining maternal and infant outcomes among pregnant women with COVID-19.
Global News Morning BC, The Canadian Press via CBCCTVGlobal NewsYahooMSNCP24National PostThe StarOttawa MattersWinnipeg Free PressHalifax TodayCochrane TodayVancouver CourierNorth Shore NewsCastanet

Reusable bags slowly return to B.C. stores as plastic ones used during pandemic pile up

Rashid Sumaila, a Canada Research Chair and director of UBC’s Fisheries Economics Research Unit, was quoted about the amount of plastic that goes into the ocean, creating a hazard for marine animals.
CBCYahooMSN

Canadians flushing masks, gloves down toilets, New Zealand flushes out COVID

UBC researchers at the BioProducts Institute are designing prototypes for a biodegradable N95 mask made of B.C. wood fibres. Orlando Rojas, BPI scientific director and a professor in the faculties of applied science, forestry and science, was quoted.
CBC Kids NewsCBC News

Geography, leadership and sheer luck: Why B.C. and N.B. flattened the curve so quickly

Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, commented on B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry’s leadership and the trust she has earned for her communication skills.
CTV

COVID-19: SFU engineer designs safer door handles

Postmedia mentioned UBC nursing professor Lillian Hung’s collaboration with an SFU professor to deliver “ear-saver” mask straps for health care workers who must wear masks for long periods.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

'Finding new ways to cope': B.C. shelters see uptick in dog adoptions during pandemic

Daily Hive spoke to UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin about the increase in people looking to adopt a dog and how that might have something to do with the psychological effects of COVID-19 on individuals.
Daily Hive

Limited Lifestyle: How B.C. influencers are creating during coronavirus

Darren Dahl, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on influencer marketing during COVID-19.
Daily Hive

Watching the watchers: Police use of body cameras needs to be monitored

Joven Narwal, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says the premise behind the deployment of police body cameras is a curious one because they don’t address the systemic problems in police violence.
The Conversation

Rolling back Canadian environmental regulations during coronavirus is short-sighted

Gideon Mordecai, a Liber Ero postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of medicine, co-wrote about the risk of relaxing environmental standards on public health and the environment.
The Conversation

Indigenous nurses say they work to help patients feel safe during their 'most vulnerable' times

CBC featured Jessy Dame, who is finishing his master’s degree in nursing at UBC, as one of the Indigenous nurses who are keeping our communities safe.
CBC

Tutor network created to teach kids during COVID-19 pandemic

UBC students have created a free tutor network called “Mentoring the Stars” to help parents and students struggling with online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Global News Hour at 6

A campus newspaper acknowledges its anti-blackness. What next?

The Tyee interviewed Danni Olusanya, the newly elected culture editor at the Ubyssey, UBC’s campus newspaper, about being the first Black woman to hold an editor’s post and only the second Black person on the editorial team.
The Tyee