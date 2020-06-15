UBC In The News
Bringing back sea otters benefits people, too
New UBC research analyzed the economic costs and long-term benefits of sea otter recovery. Study authors Edward Gregr and Kai Chan, professors at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment, and Sustainability, were mentioned.
Smithsonian Magazine, Cosmos
Cannabix hopes that its newest THC breathalyzer model will make a breakthrough with police forces
Cannabix launched a new handheld THC breath analyzer which can provide results in less than five minutes. The device was developed with UBCO engineering professor Mina Hoorfar.
Georgia Straight
UBCO professor explores how humans develop creative new ideas
UBCO psychology professor and creative researcher Liane Gabora is researching how human creativity works and how people develop new inventions.
Castanet
Chilcotin steelhead run near extinction
Eric Taylor, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, commented on the extinction risk of steelhead in the B.C. Interior.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How 133 epidemiologists are deciding when to send their children to school
The New York Times quoted UBC epidemiologist Chris Laugen about sending children to school, camp or child care assuming that COVID-19 and the public health response unfold as expected.
New York Times (subscription)
Canadian research network examining pregnancy and COVID-19
Deborah Money, a professor in obstetrics and gynecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, is leading a national surveillance study examining maternal and infant outcomes among pregnant women with COVID-19.
Global News Morning BC, The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, Global News, Yahoo, MSN, CP24, National Post, The Star, Ottawa Matters, Winnipeg Free Press, Halifax Today, Cochrane Today, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Castanet
Reusable bags slowly return to B.C. stores as plastic ones used during pandemic pile up
Rashid Sumaila, a Canada Research Chair and director of UBC’s Fisheries Economics Research Unit, was quoted about the amount of plastic that goes into the ocean, creating a hazard for marine animals.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN
Canadians flushing masks, gloves down toilets, New Zealand flushes out COVID
UBC researchers at the BioProducts Institute are designing prototypes for a biodegradable N95 mask made of B.C. wood fibres. Orlando Rojas, BPI scientific director and a professor in the faculties of applied science, forestry and science, was quoted.
CBC Kids News, CBC News
Geography, leadership and sheer luck: Why B.C. and N.B. flattened the curve so quickly
Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, commented on B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry’s leadership and the trust she has earned for her communication skills.
CTV
COVID-19: SFU engineer designs safer door handles
Postmedia mentioned UBC nursing professor Lillian Hung’s collaboration with an SFU professor to deliver “ear-saver” mask straps for health care workers who must wear masks for long periods.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
'Finding new ways to cope': B.C. shelters see uptick in dog adoptions during pandemic
Daily Hive spoke to UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin about the increase in people looking to adopt a dog and how that might have something to do with the psychological effects of COVID-19 on individuals.
Daily Hive
Limited Lifestyle: How B.C. influencers are creating during coronavirus
Darren Dahl, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on influencer marketing during COVID-19.
Daily Hive
Watching the watchers: Police use of body cameras needs to be monitored
Joven Narwal, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says the premise behind the deployment of police body cameras is a curious one because they don’t address the systemic problems in police violence.
The Conversation
Rolling back Canadian environmental regulations during coronavirus is short-sighted
Gideon Mordecai, a Liber Ero postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of medicine, co-wrote about the risk of relaxing environmental standards on public health and the environment.
The Conversation
Indigenous nurses say they work to help patients feel safe during their 'most vulnerable' times
CBC featured Jessy Dame, who is finishing his master’s degree in nursing at UBC, as one of the Indigenous nurses who are keeping our communities safe.
CBC
Tutor network created to teach kids during COVID-19 pandemic
UBC students have created a free tutor network called “Mentoring the Stars” to help parents and students struggling with online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Global News Hour at 6
A campus newspaper acknowledges its anti-blackness. What next?
The Tyee interviewed Danni Olusanya, the newly elected culture editor at the Ubyssey, UBC’s campus newspaper, about being the first Black woman to hold an editor’s post and only the second Black person on the editorial team.
The Tyee