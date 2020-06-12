UBC In The News
UBC research finds B.C. sea otter comeback worth millions but not all benefit
Media highlighted new UBC research that analyzed the economic costs and long-term benefits of sea otter recovery, and mentioned study authors Edward Gregr and Kai Chan, professors at UBC’s Institute for Resources Environment, and Sustainability.
NPR All Things Considered, Science Magazine Podcast (12:57 mark), International Business Times, Earth.com, Gizmodo, Hindustan Times, The Star, The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, National Post, Yahoo, CityNews Toronto, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, New West Record, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Daily Courier, Winnipeg Free Press, AFP via Yahoo (US), Yahoo (New Zealand), Yahoo (Phillippines), Bangkok Post
'China's lifeblood': street hawkers make surprise return to fire up ailing economy
The Guardian quoted UBC sociology professor Amy Hanser about the Chinese government’s attitude towards street vendors.
The Guardian
B.C. law professor says Canada needs to review colonial legacy of public monuments
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, was interviewed about the paint splatters seen on a statue of George Vancouver. She said some of the historical figures Canadians have chosen to memorialize were responsible for horrific atrocities against Indigenous people.
Global, MSN
Overdose deaths surge as B.C. celebrates virus success
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on B.C.’s decriminalization of illicit drug use and the tainted drug supply resulting in an increase in overdose deaths.
The Tyee
Turning food into a weapon in the battle against colonialism
The Tyee spoke to Wilson Mendes, a PhD candidate at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, about how Indigenous food sovereignty can be a solution to racism-based food insecurity.
The Tyee
Confederate flags being noticed more in the Okanagan
Heidi Tworek, a professor in UBC’s department of history, said she is saddened that someone would still feel it’s OK to fly the Confederate flag, especially in Canada, a nation of immigrants and minority groups.
Castanet, Vancouver is Awesome
Mushroom farmers riding an 'ugly dragon' as pandemic hits supply chain
UBC food and resource economics professor Jim Vercammen gave comments about mushroom processing.
St. Albert Today
Can we really socialize again? How to do it safely
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says you have to look at what’s going on in your community and local conditions to walk the line between enjoying some of the new services that are available and staying safe.
Global, MSN
Don't be so quick to judge CERB recipients as fraudsters, experts say
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the estimated loss from CERB fraud and people’s judgment on CERB recipients.
Yahoo
Loss of connection motivates school reopenings, SD57 superintendent says
Trevor Corneil, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says schools provide access to mental health care, greater food security, regular exercise and more, and an extended disruption of learning can exacerbate conditions for kids reliant on school for those supports.
Prince George Citizen
As we restart life in our cities, being inclusive is key
Alexandra Flynn, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, co-wrote about the uneven impact of COVID-19 and including racialized and marginalized people when planning for health and well-being in the future.
Globe and Mail
An open letter to new and continuing university students in B.C.
University provosts in B.C. wrote an open letter thanking students for their patience and expressing the universities’ determination to provide the support needed for students to get the most out of their courses and programs during these uncertain times. UBC’s Andrew Szeri, provost and vice-president academic, was one of the signatories.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Looking after our mental well-being in these uncertain times
Farah Shroff, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote about mental wellbeing during COVID-19.
Rabble
Student food insecurity: a problem before, during and after COVID-19
University Affairs mentioned UBC for joining other universities to establish cross-campus committees tasked with combatting food insecurity.
University Affairs
Billy-Ray Belcourt adds Alberta Literary Award to his collection of accolades with NDN Coping Mechanisms
Billy-Ray Belcourt, a UBC professor in Indigenous creative writing, won the 2020 Alberta Literary Awards prize for his book of poetry, NDN Coping Mechanisms.
Edmonton Journal
30 Under 30: Madison Guy helps students win scholarships with GrantMe
BC Business featured Madison Guy, a UBC Sauder alumna and founder of GrantMe, that helps students find suitable scholarships and increase their chances of winning.
BC Business
Truth and Reconciliation comes to the classroom
UBCO is receiving a $1 million government grant to come up with ways for educators to incorporate reconciliation in their teaching. The project will be led by Margaret Macintyre Latta, director of the UBC Okanagan School of Education.
Daily Courier