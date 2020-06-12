UBC In The News

UBC research finds B.C. sea otter comeback worth millions but not all benefit

Media highlighted new UBC research that analyzed the economic costs and long-term benefits of sea otter recovery, and mentioned study authors Edward Gregr and Kai Chan, professors at UBC’s Institute for Resources Environment, and Sustainability.
'China's lifeblood': street hawkers make surprise return to fire up ailing economy

The Guardian quoted UBC sociology professor Amy Hanser about the Chinese government’s attitude towards street vendors.
B.C. law professor says Canada needs to review colonial legacy of public monuments

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, was interviewed about the paint splatters seen on a statue of George Vancouver. She said some of the historical figures Canadians have chosen to memorialize were responsible for horrific atrocities against Indigenous people.
Overdose deaths surge as B.C. celebrates virus success

Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on B.C.’s decriminalization of illicit drug use and the tainted drug supply resulting in an increase in overdose deaths.
Turning food into a weapon in the battle against colonialism

The Tyee spoke to Wilson Mendes, a PhD candidate at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, about how Indigenous food sovereignty can be a solution to racism-based food insecurity.
Confederate flags being noticed more in the Okanagan

Heidi Tworek, a professor in UBC’s department of history, said she is saddened that someone would still feel it’s OK to fly the Confederate flag, especially in Canada, a nation of immigrants and minority groups.
Mushroom farmers riding an 'ugly dragon' as pandemic hits supply chain

UBC food and resource economics professor Jim Vercammen gave comments about mushroom processing.
Can we really socialize again? How to do it safely

Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says you have to look at what’s going on in your community and local conditions to walk the line between enjoying some of the new services that are available and staying safe.
Don't be so quick to judge CERB recipients as fraudsters, experts say

Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the estimated loss from CERB fraud and people’s judgment on CERB recipients.
Loss of connection motivates school reopenings, SD57 superintendent says

Trevor Corneil, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says schools provide access to mental health care, greater food security, regular exercise and more, and an extended disruption of learning can exacerbate conditions for kids reliant on school for those supports.
As we restart life in our cities, being inclusive is key

Alexandra Flynn, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, co-wrote about the uneven impact of COVID-19 and including racialized and marginalized people when planning for health and well-being in the future.
An open letter to new and continuing university students in B.C.

University provosts in B.C. wrote an open letter thanking students for their patience and expressing the universities’ determination to provide the support needed for students to get the most out of their courses and programs during these uncertain times. UBC’s Andrew Szeri, provost and vice-president academic, was one of the signatories.
Looking after our mental well-being in these uncertain times

Farah Shroff, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote about mental wellbeing during COVID-19.
Student food insecurity: a problem before, during and after COVID-19

University Affairs mentioned UBC for joining other universities to establish cross-campus committees tasked with combatting food insecurity.
Billy-Ray Belcourt adds Alberta Literary Award to his collection of accolades with NDN Coping Mechanisms

Billy-Ray Belcourt, a UBC professor in Indigenous creative writing, won the 2020 Alberta Literary Awards prize for his book of poetry, NDN Coping Mechanisms.
30 Under 30: Madison Guy helps students win scholarships with GrantMe

BC Business featured Madison Guy, a UBC Sauder alumna and founder of GrantMe, that helps students find suitable scholarships and increase their chances of winning.
Truth and Reconciliation comes to the classroom

UBCO is receiving a $1 million government grant to come up with ways for educators to incorporate reconciliation in their teaching. The project will be led by Margaret Macintyre Latta, director of the UBC Okanagan School of Education.
