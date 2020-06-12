Complaint regarding Campus Security University News

We are aware of a student’s complaint against Campus Security while accessing a building on June 8.

Campus Security has previously reached out to the student to apologize for how that interaction affected him. We take his concerns very seriously and we deeply regret the impact of this interaction on him.

We are looking into this matter with Campus Security and we are following up directly with the student to ensure they are aware of resources available to support them.

We will also be engaging an external agency to provide additional training and support for UBC staff as one of many commitments made in recent weeks by the university to better address issues of anti-Black, anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous racism and bias.

Events around the world have raised the awareness of the ongoing impact of systemic racism. Campus Security, indeed all of UBC, are strongly committed to addressing racism and bias on our campuses. Equity, diversity and inclusion are foundational to building a respectful environment among students, faculty, and staff.

Rae Ann Aldridge

Executive Director, Safety & Risk Services