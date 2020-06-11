George Floyd protests reignite push to remove problematic statues in Canada

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, says monuments represent how we view our history and who we value, and if we pick to value one narrative that has been at the expense of Indigenous people and we don’t balance it and place it in any context, we can expect significant unrest.

Global, MSN