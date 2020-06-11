UBC In The News
Study suggests it's time to bring back sea otters, which is obviously a good idea
A study led by UBC professor Edward Gregr, an adjunct professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, examined the economic costs and benefits of reintroducing sea otters into the North Pacific region.
Gizmodo
George Floyd protests reignite push to remove problematic statues in Canada
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, says monuments represent how we view our history and who we value, and if we pick to value one narrative that has been at the expense of Indigenous people and we don’t balance it and place it in any context, we can expect significant unrest.
Global, MSN
White supremacy in ‘British’ Columbia, and the China syndrome
UBC history professor Henry Yu commented on the spread of anti-Asian racism during COVID-19 and said the endemic way in which white supremacy and anti-Asian racism flares at times when too many people search for easy answers is strangely similar to how viral outbreaks occur.
The Tyee
COVID-19: Poll, UBC scientist say mental health continues to suffer
Joseph Puyat, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health, spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on Canadians’ mental health.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
This B.C. hospital just got a 'time-out' room and staff use it to scream and cry
UBC nursing alumni Lara Gurney and Lori Quinn were interviewed about their project, the “wobble room,” a time-out space at Vancouver General Hospital that is open to healthcare staff to unwind, to vent or to connect as needed, at any time of day.
Narcity
Time for B.C. and Vancouver to stop glorifying global tech jobs
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed changing our conventional way of measuring economic growth and supporting a foundational economy that provides universal services.
The Tyee
Don't be so hard on yourself
Corinne Crockett, an adjunct professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, wrote about being kind and compassionate with ourselves to create better conditions to grow and flourish.
Castanet
Coronavirus: Majority of UBCO classes to move online this fall
UBCO confirmed that the majority of classes are going to be offered online in the fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Global
UBCO gets $1 million grant for truth and reconciliation calls to action research project
UBCO is receiving a $1 million government grant towards transformative education research. The project will be led by Margaret Macintyre Latta, director of the UBC Okanagan School of Education.
Global
3 Canadian universities just got ranked among the best in the world
UBC has been ranked as the 45th best university in the world in the latest QS World University Rankings.
Narcity
UBC scientists are going on strike for Black lives today in Vancouver
UBC’s faculty of science joined the #ShutDownSTEM movement by staging a day-long strike to speak out against racism, as well as to educate themselves and make plans to combat hate.
Narcity