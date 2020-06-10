UBC In The News
Dread can be a powerful motivational tool
A new UBC study led by David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, looked at how excitement, anticipation and dread factor into people’s decision-making.
Big Think
This NASA mission may cause an artificial meteor shower
Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, commented on NASA’s double asteroid redirection test which will nudge the orbit of its target object slightly to see if we can divert an asteroid from a catastrophic impact with our planet in the future.
Baltimore Sun
'Almost complete loss' of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO
Eric Taylor, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, spoke about the Big Bar landslide’s threat to the survival of salmon.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, Globe and Mail, National Post, National Observer, The Star, Ottawa Matters, Free Press, Maple Ridge News, Chilliwack Progress, Williams Lake Tribune, MSN
Biodegradable mask for medical and consumer use
A UBC team is developing a fully biodegradable pulp and paper mask made from wood fibres. Johan Foster, a chemical and biological engineering professor in the faculty of applied science, discussed what is required to design a well-fitting, eco-friendly mask both for medical and consumer use.
BBC
What will it take to save the ocean from unrelenting human harm?
Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the impact of COVID-19 on marine life and those who depend on fishing.
Maclean’s
COVID-19 in B.C.: Infection cluster from family gathering, researchers seek medical solutions for coronavirus
A Straight article highlighted UBC work to detect, neutralize and fight COVID-19, including investing in infrastructure for researchers such as a provincial biobank and clinical trial networks.
Georgia Straight
James Boothroyd and Stephen Sheppard: Transformers: Harnessing 'citizen power' for that other emergency
Stephen Sheppard, a UBC forestry professor and director of the Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning, co-wrote about how the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the power of resilient, well-informed communities.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC physics and astronomy department encourages members to join scientists in one-day strike against racism
UBC’s faculty of science joined the #ShutDownSTEM movement to combat racism against people of African ancestry. Meigan Aronson, dean of the faculty of science, and Ninan Abraham, associate dean of equity and diversity, wrote that “recent anti-Black, anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous violence and discrimination in communities across North America remind us that we have more work to do in order to stop racism and bias in science. We denounce violence and the systemic racism that continues to plague our society, and the bias embedded in academic life.”
Georgia Straight
UBC was just ranked as one of the world's top 50 universities
UBC has been ranked as the 45th best university in the world in the latest QS World University Rankings.
Daily Hive
Richmond baseball coach clears bucket list, age 22
Richmond News interviewed UBC kinesiology student Zach Besler about achieving his bucket list of being a kinesiologist, and playing and coaching baseball at UBC.
Richmond News