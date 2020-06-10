UBC physics and astronomy department encourages members to join scientists in one-day strike against racism

UBC’s faculty of science joined the #ShutDownSTEM movement to combat racism against people of African ancestry. Meigan Aronson, dean of the faculty of science, and Ninan Abraham, associate dean of equity and diversity, wrote that “recent anti-Black, anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous violence and discrimination in communities across North America remind us that we have more work to do in order to stop racism and bias in science. We denounce violence and the systemic racism that continues to plague our society, and the bias embedded in academic life.”

Georgia Straight