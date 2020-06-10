UBC In The News

Dread can be a powerful motivational tool

A new UBC study led by David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, looked at how excitement, anticipation and dread factor into people’s decision-making.
Big Think

Nisga'a knowledge helps scientists create first detailed map of Tseax volcano

Researchers from UBC, SFU and Quest University are using several generations’ worth of Indigenous knowledge to create the first detailed map of the Tseax volcano.
CBCYahoo

This NASA mission may cause an artificial meteor shower

Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, commented on NASA’s double asteroid redirection test which will nudge the orbit of its target object slightly to see if we can divert an asteroid from a catastrophic impact with our planet in the future.
Baltimore Sun

'Almost complete loss' of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Eric Taylor, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, spoke about the Big Bar landslide’s threat to the survival of salmon.
The Canadian Press via CBCCTVGlobe and MailNational PostNational ObserverThe StarOttawa MattersFree PressMaple Ridge NewsChilliwack ProgressWilliams Lake TribuneMSN

Biodegradable mask for medical and consumer use

A UBC team is developing a fully biodegradable pulp and paper mask made from wood fibres. Johan Foster, a chemical and biological engineering professor in the faculty of applied science, discussed what is required to design a well-fitting, eco-friendly mask both for medical and consumer use.
BBC

What will it take to save the ocean from unrelenting human harm?

Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the impact of COVID-19 on marine life and those who depend on fishing.
Maclean’s

COVID-19 in B.C.: Infection cluster from family gathering, researchers seek medical solutions for coronavirus

A Straight article highlighted UBC work to detect, neutralize and fight COVID-19, including investing in infrastructure for researchers such as a provincial biobank and clinical trial networks.
Georgia Straight

James Boothroyd and Stephen Sheppard: Transformers: Harnessing 'citizen power' for that other emergency

Stephen Sheppard, a UBC forestry professor and director of the Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning, co-wrote about how the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the power of resilient, well-informed communities.
Vancouver SunThe Province

UBC physics and astronomy department encourages members to join scientists in one-day strike against racism

UBC’s faculty of science joined the #ShutDownSTEM movement to combat racism against people of African ancestry. Meigan Aronson, dean of the faculty of science, and Ninan Abraham, associate dean of equity and diversity, wrote that “recent anti-Black, anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous violence and discrimination in communities across North America remind us that we have more work to do in order to stop racism and bias in science. We denounce violence and the systemic racism that continues to plague our society, and the bias embedded in academic life.”
Georgia Straight

UBC was just ranked as one of the world's top 50 universities

UBC has been ranked as the 45th best university in the world in the latest QS World University Rankings.
Daily Hive

Richmond baseball coach clears bucket list, age 22

Richmond News interviewed UBC kinesiology student Zach Besler about achieving his bucket list of being a kinesiologist, and playing and coaching baseball at UBC.
Richmond News