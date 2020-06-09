Nutritional quality of zooplankton changes with the season

A new study led by David Costalago, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, looked at the nutritional value of different zooplankton species for juvenile salmon and herring, and its spatial and seasonal variability off the B.C. coast. Brian Hunt, UBC Hakai professor in oceanography, was also mentioned.

Earth.com