UBC In The News
Finding 'young Earths' in deep space might be easier than initially believed, study says
Fox News mentioned UBC astronomy student’s discovery of 17 new exoplanets, including one that is roughly the same size as Earth.
Fox News
Nutritional quality of zooplankton changes with the season
A new study led by David Costalago, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, looked at the nutritional value of different zooplankton species for juvenile salmon and herring, and its spatial and seasonal variability off the B.C. coast. Brian Hunt, UBC Hakai professor in oceanography, was also mentioned.
Earth.com
Pandemic underscores importance of public space in city life
Postmedia quoted UBC architecture alumnus Emily Scoular’s master’s thesis that highlighted Vancouver’s scarcity of public washrooms relative to the population.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Burnaby houses still selling well above assessed value: study
Thomas Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a study about home sales activity in Greater Vancouver as the economy reopens.
Burnaby Now
The biggest psychological experiment in history is running now
Scientific American spoke to UBC psychologists Anita DeLongis and Nancy Sin about their study on psychosocial responses to COVID-19 and the variation across different age groups.
Scientific American
Mini-organs push along COVID-19 and other virus research
Knowable Magazine featured Josef Penninger, director of UBC’s Life Sciences Institute, about his research using organoids to test a treatment for COVID-19.
Knowable Magazine
CDC says Americans should ditch public transit for cars because of the coronavirus, and it could push emissions higher than ever
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, commented on the Centers for Disease Control’s guideline suggesting people drive to work by themselves instead of taking public transportation or carpooling.
Business Insider (India), The Sun, Mirror
Learning to live with others amid coronavirus-related disruptions to daily life
The Canadian Press interviewed Robyn Pitman, a lecturer in UBC’s department of sociology, about how COVID-19 has disrupted routines that act as buffers or coping mechanisms when it comes to living with others.
The Canadian Press via CTV, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Times Colonist, Castanet, Daily Courier, Yahoo, MSN
Those COVID-19 masks, gloves and wipes we're all using are polluting land and sea
CBC featured a biodegradable face mask being developed by researchers at UBC’s BioProducts Institute which uses locally sourced wood fibres. Orlando Rojas, BPI scientific director and a professor in the faculties of applied science, forestry and science, was interviewed.
CBC, Yahoo
Early efforts by Chinese community to curb COVID-19 should be 'applauded', says B.C. doctor
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says the Chinese community showed great leadership by adopting preventative measures before they were mandated, and they’ve really been the victim of stigmatization.
CBC, Yahoo
Effect of COVID-19 on women's work
CBC’s Daybreak South interviewed Farah Shroff, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the impact of COVID-19 on women in the workplace and household.
CBC Daybreak South (1:46:50 mark)
Time-out room to 'yell or cry' created for frontline workers at Vancouver hospital
Media interviewed UBC nursing alumni Lara Gurney and Lori Quinn about ways to reduce fatigue and burnout among healthcare staff.
CTV, Daily Hive
Density can work post-COVID-19, with good urban planning
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, commented on New York’s COVID-19 epidemic and said the incidence of community spread is higher in suburbs which happens to be home to many poorly paid essential workers who can’t afford the luxury of working from home.
Policy Options
For overseas Filipinos like Loida Ubay, essential work feels increasingly sacrificial
John Paul Catungal, a UBC professor at the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, spoke about Filipinos’ role in essential services during COVID-19, and Canada’s resistance to talking about race and racism because of our attachment to multiculturalism.
The Tyee
Cannabis may be a safer alternative for people who use drugs during sex
Natasha Parent, a PhD student in the human development, learning and culture program at UBC, and medicine professor Rod Knight, wrote about their study that looked at the sexualized use of cannabis among young sexual minority men.
The Conversation
Vancouver lawyer to chair UBC law’s advisory committee
Business in Vancouver reported on the appointment of Mitchell Gropper as the new chair of the dean’s advisory committee for the Centre for Business Law at the Peter A. Allard School of Law.
Business in Vancouver