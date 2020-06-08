UBC In The News
B.C.'s ‘living dinosaurs’ threatened by ocean warming and acidification
A new UBC study looked at the impact of ocean acidification and warming on the glass sponge reefs unique to the Northeast Pacific Ocean. Angela Stevenson, who led the study as a postdoctoral fellow at UBC zoology, was quoted.
Georgia Straight
Coronavirus: The rise of anti-Asian racism during COVID-19
Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was interviewed about the rise of anti-Asian racism, how pervasive it is and what needs to be done to combat the issue.
Global News (5:55 mark)
UBC researchers develop biodegradable medical mask for COVID-19
A CBC report on medical litter featured a biodegradable facemask being developed by researchers at UBC’s BioProducts Institute. The mask uses locally sourced wood fibres and is also compostable. Seeker also highlighted the project.
CBC National (28:28 mark), Seeker
Lessons from Covid-19: how to ensure women get back to work coming out of this pandemic
CBC’s Early Edition interviewed Farah Shroff, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the impact the pandemic is having on women in the workplace.
CBC Early Edition
B.C. looking to buy air purifiers for smoke relief in wildfire-affected communities
Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC’s school of population and public health, says elevated air pollution doubled the risk of death during the 2003 SARS outbreak, an epidemic which was the closest thing we’ve experienced to COVID-19. He added that air purifiers can remove dangerous particles from reasonably sized rooms and are not very expensive.
Global, MSN
Does the work-from-home shift spell the death of the daily commute?
Alex Bigazzi, a professor of civil engineering and planning at UBC, was interviewed about the daily commute and the impact of COVID-19 on the transportation system.
BNN Bloomberg
Return to B.C. classrooms as much about checking in on student wellbeing
Wendy Carr, a professor of teaching at UBC’s faculty of education, spoke about how schools are right at the forefront of reporting abuse, and said children and their families being mostly stuck in their homes for more than two months could lead to more families dealing with abuse.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star
COVID-19: UBC team using every tool in its science kit to get ahead of virus
UBC experts in artificial intelligence, computer modelling and structural biology are working to predict the evolution of COVID-19. Steven Plotkin, a professor in the department of physics and astronomy, and Natalie Strynadka, a professor of biochemistry in the faculty of medicine, were interviewed.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
COVID-19: Front line nurses are concerned despite big boost in supply of N95 masks
Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says it is not surprising that B.C. is seeking out non-traditional sources for personal protective equipment as demand has skyrocketed. B.C. should keep in mind that there are unknowns coming, and there might be a need for guidelines on the use of approved masks.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Himalayan New Yorkers tell stories of COVID-19
Mark Turin, a professor in the department of anthropology, co-wrote about “New York COVID-19,” a project documenting the extraordinary diversity and vitality of Himalayan New York through oral history interviews in a dozen languages.
Napali Times
Governance, not government, might be a better measure of provinces’ pandemic success
Carey Doberstein, a professor of political science at UBC, wrote about the provincial variations in managing to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and said we should not ignore any potential factors that explain why some provinces fared better than others and health-system governance needs to be part of that conversation.
Globe and Mail
UBC educators 'Geering Up' for online summer camps
CTV featured Geering Up, an engineering outreach program at UBC that teaches young people about engineering, with the goal of inspiring them to go into the field as adults. Outreach manager Jakob Manning and Sheryl Staub-French, associate dean of equity, diversity and inclusion and a professor of civil engineering at UBC, were interviewed.
CTV
Coronavirus delays new $156-million UBC student housing complex
UBC associate vice president of facilities John Metras announced the second phase of Brock Commons is on a temporary hold due to the current financial uncertainties related to COVID-19.
Daily Hive