UBC In The News
For dreaded tasks, do you put it off or get it over with?
New UBC research looked at key insights into how excitement, anticipation and dread factor into people’s decision-making. The study author David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted.
Psych Central, Fast Company
What is a carbon footprint and how to reduce yours
Gizmodo mentioned UBC academics William Rees and Mathis Wackernagel from the school of community and regional planning, for creating the concept of carbon footprint.
Gizmodo
Glass sponges threatened by warming waters off B.C.
A new UBC study looked at the impact of ocean acidification and warming on the glass sponge reefs unique to the Northeast Pacific Ocean. Angela Stevenson, who led the study as a postdoctoral fellow at UBC zoology, was interviewed.
Radio-Canada
UBCO researchers launch 'one water approach' for water utilities
Researchers at UBCO’s School of Engineering are launching a community-focused research program to analyze drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services for various communities across the Okanagan region. The lead researcher and professor of civil engineering Rehan Sadiq was quoted.
Castanet
From jellyfish to elephants, biodiversity keeps the world turning
Al Jazeera spoke to Curtis Suttle, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about the crucial role viruses play in the earthly ecosystem.
Al Jazeera
Indigenous people within the healthcare system
UBC nursing professor Colleen Varcoe was interviewed about challenges and discrimination Indigenous people face within the healthcare system, and what to do to have their needs met.
APTN First Talk
How quickly will your business recover? Lessons learned from natural disasters
Forbes highlighted a study co-written by Stephanie Chang, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, that analyzed patterns of economic recovery following a dramatic natural disaster.
Forbes
Coronavirus: Canada’s supply of PPE won’t meet demand as economy reopens, trade expert says
Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the unclear fluctuation in PPE demand and said more still needs to be done if Canada is going to meet its PPE goals.
Global, MSN
COVID-19: Next phase of easing restrictions could be around the corner
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs says he particularly found interesting that contact tracing after restriction measures were brought in shows reduced interactions by 30 per cent to 40 per cent of normal in the modelling.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
COVID-19 spread and the changes along the way
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about COVID-19 strains and progression.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
B.C. firms reap protective equipment demand windfall
UBC researchers at the BioProducts Institute are designing prototypes for a biodegradable N95 mask made of B.C. wood fibres. Orlando Rojas, BPI scientific director and a professor in the faculties of applied science, forestry and science, was interviewed.
Business in Vancouver
New study examines relationship between seniors’ health and exercise during pandemic
Mark Beauchamp, a UBC professor at the school of kinesiology is looking to further examine the relationship between seniors’ health and exercise during the pandemic, as well as the best method for delivering exercise programs in the future.
North Shore News, Times Colonist, Prince George Matters
Unionization at deadly care home signals change, says expert
Bethany Hastie, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says the pandemic could bring a new wave of unionization among B.C. care workers.
The Tyee
New UBC campus planned for downtown Kelowna
UBCO and the City of Kelowna have partnered to build a new secondary campus in downtown Kelowna. Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal at UBCO, was interviewed.
CBC, Yahoo, CBC Daybreak South (1:20:52 mark), Daily Hive, AM 1150
UBC football assistant coach says it's time to stand up against racism
Cyril Iwanegbe, UBC Thunderbirds’ defensive backs coach, was interviewed about the local protest stemming from George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and standing up against racism.
National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
UBC, Rogers deploy 5G pilot to study Kelowna transportation patterns
The City of Kelowna is preparing to launch a 5G pilot project in partnership with UBC and Rogers Communications. Sensors will be installed to analyze vehicle and foot traffic patterns, to improve vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist safety. David Michelson, a professor in UBC’s department of electrical and computer engineering, was interviewed.
Business in Vancouver
Trailblazers 2020: UBC seahorse saviour Amanda Vincent lays foundation for protecting other marine creatures
Georgia Straight interviewed Amanda Vincent, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, about her work in protecting seahorses and other marine life and winning the 2020 Indianapolis Prize, the world’s foremost award for animal conservation.
Georgia Straight