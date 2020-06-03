UBC In The News
Climate change threatens glass sponge reefs unique to Pacific Northwest: study
A new UBC study looked at the impact of ocean acidification and warming on the glass sponge reefs unique to the Northeast Pacific Ocean. Lead researcher Angela Stevenson, a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow, and her postdoctoral supervisor Chris Harley, a zoology professor were interviewed.
CBC, Yahoo, Squamish Reporter, The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, National Observer, Yahoo, CityNews, CityNews Kitchener, CityNews Calgary, Vancouver Sun, The Province, News 1130, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Times Colonist
Happiness experts reveal the secrets to finding joy even in difficult times
Mark Holder, a professor of psychology at UBC, was quoted about the physical benefits of maintaining higher levels of happiness.
Yahoo (US)
Education minister endorses push for more black history curriculum in B.C. schools
Annette Henry, a UBC professor in the faculty of education and the Social Justice Institute, was interviewed about including more black history in B.C.’s curriculum.
CBC, Yahoo, CBC’s On The Coast (2:38 mark), Breakfast Television
Seal hunt proponents hope new evidence sways skeptical fisheries officials
Carl Walters, a professor emeritus at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, discussed the impact of seal and sea lion population recovery on the survival of troubled Pacific salmon species.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What needs to change to fight anti-black racism here?
The Tyee spoke to Danni Olusanya, a UBC student and co-president of the Black Student Union, about racism and the need for a makeover in the public-school system.
The Tyee
Revive millionaire migration to cure Canada’s coronavirus economic woes, say advocates
UBC geography professor emeritus David Ley commented on Canada’s Federal Immigrant Investor Programme which promotes the immigration of business people and their families, and said the evidence for its failure is abundant.
South China Morning Post
From fighting Ebola to trying to wipe out polio, U.S. pullout from WHO will have tangible impact: experts
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, spoke about the World Health Organization’s important role in handling the Ebola outbreak.
National Post, Windsor Star, Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
The coronavirus crisis exposed gaps in Canada's social programs. Now's the time to fill them.
UBC political science professor Richard Johnston says we are now in a completely different world. The emergency has alerted us to basic income issues and that the Canadian state has the capacity to address it.
Huffington Post, Yahoo, MSN
Addressing anti-Black and anti-Asian racism, UBC and SFU presidents vow to create more inclusive campuses
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono released a statement addressing recent anti-Black and anti-Asian violence in communities across North America and said UBC will accelerate efforts to promote inclusion.
Georgia Straight
Basketball arena, outdoor stadium amongst UBC's new sports facility plans
Daily Hive reported on UBC’s plans to improve the athletic and recreational facilities at its Vancouver campus over the next 20 years.
Daily Hive
UBC and Indigenous communities
Salish Sea Sentinel featured UBC Farm’s Tu’wusht garden project which aims to help urban Indigenous people connect to land, food security and each other (p.22). It also highlighted a UBC discussion paper series on implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (p.26) and a children’s book created by UBC Indigenous planning students as part of their practicum (p.36).
Salish Sea Sentinel
Medical students offer non-medical support to patients in self-isolation
UBCO’s Southern Medical Program student volunteers are filling the gap of support for discharged COVID-19 patients via a phone follow-up service. UBC clinical instructor Tony Kwan, emergency medicine resident Kerry Spearing and SMP student Kyla Freeman were mentioned.
Castanet
Month-long silent auction to raise funds for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter
Kelowna Women’s Safety Initiative, run by a group of UBC medical student volunteers, is raising funds for the Kelowna’s Women’s Shelter through a month-long silent auction.
Kelowna Now