UBC and Indigenous communities

Salish Sea Sentinel featured UBC Farm’s Tu’wusht garden project which aims to help urban Indigenous people connect to land, food security and each other (p.22). It also highlighted a UBC discussion paper series on implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (p.26) and a children’s book created by UBC Indigenous planning students as part of their practicum (p.36).

