Coronavirus: Is it safe to swim in a pool, lake or the ocean?

The Weather Network asked Curtis Suttle, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, whether coronavirus can persist in water. “I think the point is that this SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus and it affects respiratory systems, and so we catch it by inhaling the virus. You don’t typically catch it by eating it or drinking it,” he said.

Weather Network, Yahoo