UBC In The News
Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, predicts the two Canadian detainees in China will remain behind bars for some time yet, and the Meng Wanzhou ruling isn’t going to make life easier for them.
Reuters (US) via New York Times (subscription), Reuters (UK), Daily Mail, Yahoo (UK), Reuters (India), Yahoo (France), Today Online, Yahoo (Singapore), Yahoo (Malaysia), Reuters (Canada), Yahoo (Canada), Financial Post, Regina Leader-Post, Star Phoenix
B.C. lax on forestry practices that harm fish habitat: watchdog report
Scott Hinch, an ecology professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, gave comments about the negative effect of sediment build-up on fish habitat.
Narwhal
Local man paints over racist symbol sprayed on rock at trailhead
UBC professor of international history Heidi Tworek spoke about a global rise in populism and anti-immigrant sentiment and said it’s difficult for individuals to fight racism, and having politicians point out that they have no tolerance for racism of any kind can be helpful.
Castanet
False claims circulate around Italian COVID-19 study
Agnes Lee, medical director of the thrombosis program at UBC, commented on a false claim that states COVID-19 is not a virus, but a bacterium, which clots the blood and can easily be treated with aspirin and blood-thinners.
Associated Press
Mask-wearing has become routine, save a few scofflaws
Boston Globe quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the weak culture of wearing masks in America. He said community leaders need to send out the message that you need to wear your mask, it’s a patriotic thing, and they need to wear them as well.
Boston Globe
The long-term care crisis: How B.C. controlled COVID-19 while Ontario, Quebec face disaster
UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch commented on the impact of COVID-19 on long-term care facilities and said B.C. fared better than other provinces because government and health officials acted quickly to mobilize resources to control infection and support staff. Baumbusch also spoke to CKNW Charles Adler Tonight on the Canadian Armed Forces report on long-term care homes.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN, CKNW Charles Adler Tonight
COVID-19 death rate at Metro Vancouver hospital ICUs notably lower than in other countries: study
A new UBC study led by Donald Griesdale, a professor of anesthesiology, shows COVID-19 patients admitted to Metro Vancouver intensive care units were far more likely to survive than such patients in other parts of the world. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, noted that it’s a challenging comparison as health care systems are different around the world.
CBC
The dirt on handwashing: the tragic death behind a life-saving act
Peter Ward, a UBC professor emeritus of history, was interviewed about personal hygiene and handwashing in public health.
CBC Ideas
Fighting ‘the essence of scapegoating’: Facing racist violence during COVID-19, Chinese Canadians launch new website
UBC history professor Henry Yu says he’s not surprised or shocked by the spike of discrimination against Chinese-Canadians. He added that blaming someone for something that’s not their fault, and taking it out on someone who is vulnerable is the essence of scapegoating.
The Star
UBC researchers developing biodegradable N95 masks from local wood fibres
UBC researchers at the BioProducts Institute are designing prototypes for a biodegradable N95 mask made of B.C. wood fibres. Orlando Rojas, BPI scientific director and a professor in the faculties of applied science, forestry and science, was interviewed.
Business in Vancouver
Coronavirus public health restrictions shouldn’t mean dying alone
UBC nursing professor Barbara Pesut wrote about respecting the rights of those who are dying to be with their family and loved ones at the end of their lives.
The Conversation
It's time to ditch description of surgery as 'elective'
Michael Multan, a pathology resident at UBC, wrote about the power of language in health care and the message it conveys to patients.
Toronto Sun, Winnipeg Sun, Edmonton Sun, Edmonton Journal, The Province
Pilot project featuring LiDAR sensors, 5G network, to study traffic patterns in downtown Kelowna
The City of Kelowna is preparing to launch a 5G pilot project in partnership with UBC and Rogers Communications. Sensors will be installed to analyze vehicle and foot traffic patterns, to improve vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist safety. The idea came forward from a hackathon, where UBC students worked on ways to help Kelowna improve movement around the city. David Michelson, a professor in UBC’s department of electrical and computer engineering, was quoted.
Global, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Castanet, AM 1150, Mobile Syrup, Vernon Morning Star, BC Local News