UBC experts on civil unrest in Minneapolis

May 29, 2020    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

UBC experts are available to comment on the civil unrest in Minneapolis and the race issues behind it.

Sinikka Elliott
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Tel: 778-325-4318 or 250-931-4221
Email: sinikka.elliott@ubc.ca

  • racist stereotypes in the U.S., social inequality

*unavailable Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m.

Annette Henry
Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Tel: 604-366-6008
Email: anette.henry@ubc.ca

  • race, equity and diversity, multicultural education

*unavailable Friday from 2-3 p.m.

Handel Wright
Professor, Department of Educational Studies and Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education
Cell: 778-997-1759
Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca
  • Black identity and belonging, anti-racism theory and activism, multiculturalism in U.S. and Canada
*unavailable before 2:30 p.m. Friday

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca