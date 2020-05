Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on civil unrest in Minneapolis Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the civil unrest in Minneapolis and the race issues behind it.

Sinikka Elliott

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Tel: 778-325-4318 or 250-931-4221

Email: sinikka.elliott@ubc.ca

racist stereotypes in the U.S., social inequality

*unavailable Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m.

Annette Henry

Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Tel: 604-366-6008

Email: anette.henry@ubc.ca

race, equity and diversity, multicultural education

*unavailable Friday from 2-3 p.m.

Handel Wright

Professor, Department of Educational Studies and Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education

Cell: 778-997-1759

Email: Professor, Department of Educational Studies and Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and EducationCell: 778-997-1759Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca

Black identity and belonging, anti-racism theory and activism, multiculturalism in U.S. and Canada

*unavailable before 2:30 p.m. Friday