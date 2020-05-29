Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on civil unrest across the U.S. Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the civil unrest across the U.S. and the race issues behind it.

Sinikka Elliott

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Tel: 778-325-4318 or 250-931-4221

Email: sinikka.elliott@ubc.ca

racist stereotypes in the U.S., social inequality

*unavailable Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m.

Annette Henry

Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Tel: 604-366-6008

Email: anette.henry@ubc.ca

race, equity and diversity, multicultural education

*unavailable Friday from 2-3 p.m.

Michelle Stack

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

social justice, equity and diversity, anti-racism

Handel Wright

Professor, Department of Educational Studies and Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education

Cell: 778-997-1759

Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca