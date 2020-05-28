UBC In The News
Gamemakers inject AI to develop more lifelike characters
UBC computer scientists are working with Electronic Arts, the company behind popular games, to automatically animate humanoid characters by using an area of machine learning called reinforcement learning. UBC computer science professor Michiel van de Panne was quoted.
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou loses key court battle as B.C. judge rules extradition bid should proceed
Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science at UBC, and Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, were interviewed about a B.C. judge’s ruling in the Meng Wanzhou extradition hearing and the potential political fallout.
'It just doesn't process': China refuses to believe Canada's legal system is independent, experts say
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says most Chinese people see law and politics as intimately interconnected and the idea of a completely independent judiciary is difficult to believe.
Why can’t your pharmacist prescribe basic drugs?
The Tyee spoke to Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, and Barbara Gobis, director of the Pharmacists Clinic at UBC, about expanding the role of pharmacists to provide more services and meet the changing needs of society.
How I made new friends during the pandemic
Vox highlighted a UBC study by Gillian Sandstrom and Elizabeth Dunn, professors at the department of psychology, that showed having and interacting with more “weak ties” boosted people’s moods more than exclusively keeping a close-knit circle of friends.
Should I hold my breath when people get too close? Your COVID-19 questions answered
Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, says holding your breath when people get uncomfortably close might be marginally beneficial, but unless someone is breathing right in your face or speaking moistly right at you, it is unlikely to spread the virus.
Handheld ultrasound network to help doctors in rural areas fight COVID-19
UBC researchers have collaborated with partners to design a network of portable, handheld ultrasound scanners that can soon accelerate COVID-19 diagnosis in B.C. and potentially beyond. The project is co-led by Oron Frenkel, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, Teresa Tsang, UBC cardiology professor and director of echocardiography, and engineering professors Purang Abolmaesumi and Robert Rohling.
Metro Vancouver ICUs have lower COVID-19 mortality rate than other jurisdictions: study
A new UBC study led by Donald Griesdale, a professor of anesthesiology, shows COVID-19 patients admitted to Metro Vancouver intensive care units were far more likely to survive than such patients in other parts of the world.
Removing the fog from face shields
A tweet for help by UBC nursing professor Sally Thorne has led UBCO engineering professor Kevin Golovin and his team to develop a solution to help frontline healthcare workers see clearly through their protective face shields and prevent fogging.
Canada must boost its foreign aid to combat a COVID-19 humanitarian crisis
Kristen Hopewell, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed Canada’s role in increasing its aid to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries where COVID-19 is rapidly creating a humanitarian emergency.
Peanuts, eggs and your baby: How to introduce food allergens during the coronavirus pandemic
Edmond Chan, a pediatric allergist and professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-wrote about introducing the most common allergens to babies in early life to prevent food allergies, and how delaying it because of COVID-19 is not recommended.
