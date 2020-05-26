UBC In The News
Unlike Bill Simmons’ NBA theory, a coronavirus condensed season doesn’t boost young NHL teams
Forbes highlighted a study co-authored by James Brander, a professor of economics at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, that looked at the effects of age on NHL player performance.
Forbes
NASA images track changes in Nepal
UBC anthropologists Mark Turin and Sara Shneiderman are part of a project funded by NASA to investigate how social change and natural disasters affect patterns of mobility and urbanization by using satellite images.
Nepali Times
UBC researcher helps identify human gene that controls thinness
A new study led by Josef Penninger, director of UBC’s Life Sciences Institute and a professor in the department of medical genetics, discovered a gene called ALK plays a role in the resistance to weight gain.
Georgia Straight
U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty irks NATO allies, casts doubt on new START
Sputnik interviewed M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at the school of public policy and global affairs and the director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues, about the U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty.
Sputnik
U.S Navy to help recover downed RCAF chopper
UBC political science professor and defence policy analyst Michael Byers was quoted about the Cyclone military aircraft and the fly-by-wire technology which uses computers based on the input from pilots.
Asia Times
How the Blob is warming British Columbia’s fjords
William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the effect marine heatwave has on the salmon population decline.
Hakai Magazine, The Tyee
Here's what public health experts have to say about using public restrooms during the coronavirus pandemic
BuzzFeed News asked Rosie Redfield, a microbiologist and professor in UBC’s department of zoology, whether the coronavirus can be transmitted by touching contaminated surfaces from a toilet seat.
BuzzFeed News
India’s lockdown encouraged life-saving behavioural changes. Make them last
Hindustan Times highlighted research co-authored by Patrick Baylis, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, that looked at the effect of the lockdown in Delhi. The study suggests the government should be prepared to expand its food assistance and relief efforts, and ensure public awareness of COVID-19 is maintained to make the behavioural changes persist.
Hindustan Times
Why urban planners were not surprised by Toronto's packed public park
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, says people may start getting more reckless outdoors, and creating a social norm where it’s understood that gathering in groups is not acceptable may be a solution to help steer people away from unhealthy behaviour.
The Canadian Press via CTV, The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, The Record
British Columbia alcohol sales spike as social cues are lost
Kerry Jang, a professor in UBC’s department psychiatry, says the risk to alcohol addiction increases with easy availability. Our normal social cues have all been lost and potential negative impacts of increased consumption may be reflected in the coming months in more calls to crisis lines and incidents of domestic violence and assaults.
Globe and Mail
'Fatalism effect': Study says people who overestimate COVID-19 spread are less likely to follow rules
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted about governments trying to strike a balance between low anxiety people and high anxiety people.
National Post
Researching COVID-19 measures
Kimberlyn McGrail, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about her research to bring the public’s voice to the next phase of COVID-19 public policy through an online deliberation series.
CKNW Mornings with Simi (26:40 mark)
What you have to know on the timeline for a vaccine
UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Fawziah Lalji discussed the timeline for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.
CKNW Charles Adler Tonight (27:23 mark)
Why B.C. will have trouble putting the genie back in the beer bottle
David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says alcohol can lead to problems, but you’re going to get any more problems if you’re drinking on a patio versus inside a restaurant or you’re buying it at the store versus delivering it to your home.
Business in Vancouver, North Shore News
Immediate action needed to prevent male suicides during COVID-19 crisis
John Ogrodniczuk, the director of UBC’s psychotherapy program and founder of HeadsUpGuys, which aims to help men deal with mental health issues, encouraged media outlets to dedicate some of their news programmings to the important issue of male suicides.
FOX 5, WFMZ-TV
COVID-19 has intensified our need for national pharmacare
Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, co-wrote about an overdue national pharmacare policy, which could be a permanent expression of the co-operation seen during the COVID-19 crisis.
Globe and Mail
A simple scheduling fix could help clear the surgery backlog
UBC colorectal fellow Ameer Farooq wrote about the major surgery backlogs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and suggested a single entry model where patients are placed on a central list with the most urgent procedures given priority to improve efficiency, ease the process of referrals for primary care providers, and improve workflow for surgeons.
Globe and Mail
How 5G will help make classrooms smarter
The Globe and Mail spoke to David Michelson, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UBC, about the university’s 5G Hub project. He said 5G provides increased capacity, lower latency, improved performance and will allow people to do things that they couldn’t even think about doing before, such as virtual reality and augmented reality.
Globe and Mail
In Vancouver, vital legal help for Indigenous people
The Tyee featured Peter A. Allard School of Law’s Indigenous Community Legal Clinic, a free legal services provided by law students to the Indigenous community, and interviewed academic director Patricia Barkaskas.
The Tyee