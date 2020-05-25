The United States is going back to space. But we have some things to figure out on Earth first

UBC professors Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law, and Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in planetary astronomy, say Canada must decide whether it will follow the U.S.’ new position on space mining or forge its own path, in a new era where the long-standing rules of international space laws on who can exploit our solar system’s resources are being challenged.

Globe and Mail