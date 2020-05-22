'This is not business as usual': You may start seeing a COVID-19 surcharge on your receipts

Darren Dahl, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the possible COVID-19 surcharge and questioned whether businesses are going to remove it when they have paid off the investment or when we move into phase three. He noted that surcharges are often rolled into a company’s prices when they choose to do away with them.

CTV