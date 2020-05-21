UBC In The News

Why sports are becoming all about numbers — lots and lots of numbers

Phil Evans, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, and Sadegh Mazloomi, a PhD researcher, were interviewed about a method they developed for manufacturing affordable, high-performing cricket bats.
Science News for Students

Pigeon birth-control program unrolls at eight SkyTrain stations

UBC science graduate student Nadia Xenakis is working on a project for the B.C. SPCA which aims to reduce pigeon populations.
Why some spots on the planet are heating up faster than others

Washington Post quoted Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about how the warm ocean blob can help illustrate the impact of rising temperatures on the ecosystem and render certain landscapes unlivable.
U.S. Department of Energy rushes to build advanced new nuclear reactors

UBC physicist M.V. Ramana gave comments about the U.S. nuclear industry.
Road to nowhere: Rural drivers stopped dead by slides, washouts in the Cariboo

Brett Gilley, a senior instructor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, says B.C. is a hotbed for landslides due to the slopes, high rainfall and other multiple triggers, and we complicate things by building roads.
COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

The Canadian Press quoted UBC architecture alumnus Emily Scoular about her master’s thesis on public washrooms.
B.C. businesses want safe reopenings even if it means taking extra time

David Green, a professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, says the timing of the economic restart makes sense. He was part of a UBC team that created a tool to assess the risks and benefits of reopening different sectors of B.C.’s economy amid the pandemic.
How could COVID change the modern office? A UBC prof weighs in

CTV interviewed Rebecca Paluch, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about how office layouts and workplaces will change as they begin reopening.
'I think we have a good shot': UBC expert says COVID-19 vaccine possible in 12 to 18 months

UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Fawziah Lalji says while it’s difficult to predict an exact timeline, if things go well with clinical trials, we might be looking at a COVID-19 vaccine in 12 to 18 months.
UBC research team looking to talk to new moms

UBC’s Centre for Rural Health Research is looking for rural mothers to share their experiences about their pregnancy and postpartum during COVID-19. The research is being conducted by Jude Komelsen and Asif Khowaja at the school of population and public health.
COVID-19 could do for the biomedical industry what the Y2K scare did for Indian IT sector

Amartya Lahiri, Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, co-wrote about the importance of ubiquitous COVID-19 testing and how building capacity to produce relatively cheap testing kits could spark a boom in India’s biomedical industry.
