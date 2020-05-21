B.C. businesses want safe reopenings even if it means taking extra time

David Green, a professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, says the timing of the economic restart makes sense. He was part of a UBC team that created a tool to assess the risks and benefits of reopening different sectors of B.C.’s economy amid the pandemic.

