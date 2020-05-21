UBC expert on basic income as a COVID-19 response

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 has created renewed interest in the idea of a basic income in Canada, but many questions exist about its feasibility, design, and implementation.

A new policy note from researchers at the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, and the University of Calgary examines the idea of a basic income beyond the COVID-19 response, published today by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy. To view, visit: policyschool.ca/publications

“Universal basic income sounds like such a simple concept, but when you look at it more closely, it’s anything but simple. Our research has raised many complex questions about the implementation of UBI, and we share those questions in this policy note as a way of focusing the debate. By raising these questions we don’t intend to create barriers, but rather to encourage serious discussion about a serious policy option.” —David Green