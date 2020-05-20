UBC In The News

Why 'mother trees' are crucial in fighting climate change

CBC featured UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard’s research on mother trees, which are the oldest trees in forests that nurture, communicate and protect younger seedlings.
CBC

Making discovery ‘a question of brains, not money’

Research 2 Reality interviewed Connie Jean Eaves, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, about her career in stem cell research focused on leukemia and breast cancer and the normal tissues in which these diseases originate.
Research 2 Reality

Coronavirus racism: Go back to China, attacker said, as he punched indigenous Vancouver woman who sneezed

UBC history professor Henry Yu commented on a recent case where an Indigenous woman was punched repeatedly by a man making racist comments after she sneezed.
South China Morning PostYahoo (Singapore)Yahoo (Philippines)Yahoo (Malaysia)

Thousands of volunteers come forward to offer mental health support during COVID-19

UBC health psychologist Anita DeLongis spoke about her research looking at people’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviours related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and discussed the importance of empathy for maintaining mental well-being.
CBC White Coat, Black Art

What are the riskiest jobs amid COVID-19? New online tool measures B.C. job sector risk, reward

UBC researchers at the Vancouver School of Economics have created a new analytical tool that assesses the risks and benefits of reopening different sectors of the B.C. economy. Henry Siu, a professor in economics and a member of the research team, was quoted.
Global

Lower Mainland nursing students match volunteers with health-care workers

UBC nursing students have joined an initiative to fight against COVID-19 by matching volunteer nursing students with health care workers who may need a helping hand during the pandemic.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge NewsAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressPeace Arch News

Metro Vancouver's Chinese-Canadians aim to ease mask stigmatization

UBC history professor Henry Yu spoke about destigmatizing mask wearing and creating a new norm to require everyone to wear one to protect others.
Vancouver is Awesome

UBC researchers asking for public's input in COVID-19 policy

UBC researchers are asking for the public’s input to help shape the next phase of COVID-19 public policy planning. Kim McGrail, professor of population and public health and director of research at UBC Health, and Michael Burgess, a professor of ethics and associate provost of strategy at UBCO, were quoted.
Castanet

What Wuhan’s frontline medical workers can teach the world about the COVID-19 mental health battle

Siqi Xiao, a graduate student in UBC’s department of sociology, and sociology professor Yue Qian wrote about the mental distress among health care workers and the support they need.
South China Morning Post

Coronavirus and cognitive bias: The surprising reasons people cheat at social distancing

Eric Cadesky, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed why people might find physical distancing difficult and how to help change their behaviour.
The Conversation