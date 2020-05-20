UBC In The News
Why 'mother trees' are crucial in fighting climate change
CBC featured UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard’s research on mother trees, which are the oldest trees in forests that nurture, communicate and protect younger seedlings.
CBC
Making discovery ‘a question of brains, not money’
Research 2 Reality interviewed Connie Jean Eaves, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, about her career in stem cell research focused on leukemia and breast cancer and the normal tissues in which these diseases originate.
Research 2 Reality
Coronavirus racism: Go back to China, attacker said, as he punched indigenous Vancouver woman who sneezed
UBC history professor Henry Yu commented on a recent case where an Indigenous woman was punched repeatedly by a man making racist comments after she sneezed.
South China Morning Post, Yahoo (Singapore), Yahoo (Philippines), Yahoo (Malaysia)
Thousands of volunteers come forward to offer mental health support during COVID-19
UBC health psychologist Anita DeLongis spoke about her research looking at people’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviours related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and discussed the importance of empathy for maintaining mental well-being.
CBC White Coat, Black Art
What are the riskiest jobs amid COVID-19? New online tool measures B.C. job sector risk, reward
UBC researchers at the Vancouver School of Economics have created a new analytical tool that assesses the risks and benefits of reopening different sectors of the B.C. economy. Henry Siu, a professor in economics and a member of the research team, was quoted.
Global
Lower Mainland nursing students match volunteers with health-care workers
UBC nursing students have joined an initiative to fight against COVID-19 by matching volunteer nursing students with health care workers who may need a helping hand during the pandemic.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Peace Arch News
Metro Vancouver's Chinese-Canadians aim to ease mask stigmatization
UBC history professor Henry Yu spoke about destigmatizing mask wearing and creating a new norm to require everyone to wear one to protect others.
Vancouver is Awesome
UBC researchers asking for public's input in COVID-19 policy
UBC researchers are asking for the public’s input to help shape the next phase of COVID-19 public policy planning. Kim McGrail, professor of population and public health and director of research at UBC Health, and Michael Burgess, a professor of ethics and associate provost of strategy at UBCO, were quoted.
Castanet
What Wuhan’s frontline medical workers can teach the world about the COVID-19 mental health battle
Siqi Xiao, a graduate student in UBC’s department of sociology, and sociology professor Yue Qian wrote about the mental distress among health care workers and the support they need.
South China Morning Post
Coronavirus and cognitive bias: The surprising reasons people cheat at social distancing
Eric Cadesky, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed why people might find physical distancing difficult and how to help change their behaviour.
The Conversation