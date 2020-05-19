Lab

Credit: Louis Reed/Unsplash

Webinar: COVID-19 drug trials and vaccine development

Science, Health & Technology

May 19, 2020    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

Scientists around the world are hard at work trying to find potential treatments and vaccines to protect against COVID-19.

Join UBC experts from the Faculty of Medicine and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences as they explain the process and timelines of developing and testing therapeutic drugs and vaccines, and discuss why a collaborative global approach is so important in addressing the global pandemic.

Panelists:

Dr. Fawziah Lalji
Professor, UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, UBC Department of Pediatrics
Infectious Disease Specialist and Investigator at BC Children’s Hospital
Principal investigator of the CATCO (Canadian Treatments for COVID-19) trial

Moderator:

Mary Lynn Young
Associate Professor, UBC School of Journalism
Co-founder, The Conversation Canada

Date/Time:

Wednesday, May 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available online hereSpace is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available here as soon as possible following the event.

This webinar is open to media and the public. This is the fifth webinar in alumni UBC’s COVID-19 series. View the previous webinars here.

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca