Webinar: COVID-19 drug trials and vaccine development

Scientists around the world are hard at work trying to find potential treatments and vaccines to protect against COVID-19.
Join UBC experts from the Faculty of Medicine and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences as they explain the process and timelines of developing and testing therapeutic drugs and vaccines, and discuss why a collaborative global approach is so important in addressing the global pandemic.
Panelists:
Dr. Fawziah Lalji
Professor, UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, UBC Department of Pediatrics
Infectious Disease Specialist and Investigator at BC Children’s Hospital
Principal investigator of the CATCO (Canadian Treatments for COVID-19) trial
Moderator:
Mary Lynn Young
Associate Professor, UBC School of Journalism
Co-founder, The Conversation Canada
Date/Time:
Wednesday, May 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PDT
Registration:
Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available here as soon as possible following the event.
This webinar is open to media and the public. This is the fifth webinar in alumni UBC’s COVID-19 series. View the previous webinars here.