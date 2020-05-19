UBC In The News
Angkor Wat collapsed after kings seized land from farmers and became over-reliant on a centralised agricultural system
Daily Mail mentioned Sarah Klassen, a postdoctoral research fellow in UBC’s department of anthropology, about her study on predicting the chronology of archaeological sites through a case study of medieval temples in Angkor, Cambodia.
Daily Mail
Science says, experiencing awe can have a positive impact on our health
Vogue cited a UBC study that showed the significance of interactions with weak social ties on happiness.
Vogue (Australia)
Tendol Gyalzur, refugee who founded Orphanages in Tibet, dies
The New York Times quoted UBC arts professor Tsering Shakya in an obituary of Tendol Gyalzur, a humanitarian, known for founding the first private orphanage in Tibet.
New York Times (subscription)
Blood test improves early detection of multiple cancers
David Huntsman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on new research that indicates a blood test can detect multiple types of cancer in people with no history or symptoms of cancer. The test can be safely incorporated into routine clinical care to help guide patient management in real-time, leading to early treatment.
Reuters
Ottawa urged to consider Beijing’s growing control over strategic minerals when weighing Chinese state firm’s bid for gold miner
Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, gave comments about China’s growing control over an Arctic gold mine and why the Canadian government needs to be vigilant about it.
Globe and Mail
Wet'suwet'en agreement could see pipeline disagreements down the road
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about her concern regarding the decision to go ahead with signing the Wet’suwet’en agreement.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Getting your book read when you’re a humanities scholar
UBC history professor Heidi Tworek was interviewed about the best practices for getting a monograph read and cited.
University Affairs
Evicted: Renting families lose home after home after home
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the challenges in housing affordability in Metro Vancouver.
The Tyee
Behind North America’s lowest death rate: A doctor who fought ebola
Peter Berman, a professor and director at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted in a Bloomberg article about B.C’s provincial health officer Bonnie Henry.
Bloomberg
Study suggests coronavirus taken to Wuhan market by someone already infected
Media featured a new analysis co-written by Shing Zhan, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Biodiversity Research Centre, that suggests that all the available data show that the novel coronavirus was put on the market by a person already suffering from the disease.
New York Post, Daily Mail
Invisible deaths: from nursing homes to prisons, the coronavirus toll is out of sight – and out of mind?
The Guardian highlighted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor’s study that suggests the invisible nature of the harm inflicted by COVID-19 is provoking volatile behaviour at opposite ends of the spectrum.
The Guardian, Yahoo, MSN
The pandemic has made at least one thing clear: It’s time to get on the bidet train, America
Peter Ward, a UBC professor emeritus of history, was quoted about the origin of the bidet.
Mother Jones
Lockdown: Three ways to get your kids moving and away from laptops and phones
The Independent quoted Ali McManus, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, about her tips for parents on getting children to be more active.
The Independent
Suitcases full of cash offered at PPE factories overseas affecting global supply
Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, pointed out North American companies rely heavily on sourcing goods in foreign countries where costs are cheaper, and often deal with distributors rather than manufacturers, making the supply chain opaque and difficult to control.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN
Living through a pandemic, alone
CBC featured UBC education student Bailey Shandro’s story about weathering the COVID-19 pandemic on her own.
CBC
What Canada must learn from its flawed COVID-19 response to get ready for a second wave
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, was quoted about Canada’s initial lack of a robust border policy or mandated supervised quarantine program, which has impacted its ability to contain the epidemic.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Canada’s order for N95 masks drops by nearly 50 million due to supply issues
Mahesh Nagarajan, chair of the operations and logistics division at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says he isn’t surprised by the cancelled orders given the massive stress on the supply chain. The absence of long-term relationships with the suppliers, and the competitive market, also make enforcing contractual obligations much more difficult.
Globe and Mail
Tight trade ties spark border business dilemma
James Brander, an economics professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the correlation between Canada’s economic performance and U.S. economic activity.
Globe and Mail
UBC team develop tool to gauge risks to reopening sectors
UBC researchers at the Vancouver School of Economics have created a new analytical tool that calculates the risks and benefits of reopening different sectors of the B.C. economy. Henry Siu, a professor in economics and a member of the research team, was quoted.
Globe and Mail
The next health-care crisis? The patients who have been waiting out COVID-19
Judy Illes, a neurology professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, commented on the indirect effect of COVID-19 on routine screenings and surgeries. She said it was ethically necessary to postpone elective surgeries when the pandemic was at its peak, and we have to plan strategically for the resumption of other medical procedures.
Huffington Post, Yahoo, MSN
UBC grads create app for small businesses struggling during COVID-19
BC Business featured CovidImpact, an app developed by UBC alumni that gives businesses a curated list of programs and grants that will help them survive the crisis. Team member and computer science alumnus Ali Serag was interviewed.
BC Business
First Nations asked for help in fighting COVID-19. They were ignored
UBC expert in B.C. First Nations history Paige Raibmon says what we tend to see in the media are individual instances where Indigenous peoples protest or raise complaints or raise issues, but it’s always actually about a single fight, which is the fight for rights and title.
The Tyee
UBC researchers surveying rural and remote B.C. residents about COVID-19 response
A team led by Jude Kornelsen, a UBC professor of family practice and co-director of the Centre for Rural Health Research, is conducting a survey about B.C. rural communities COVID-19 experiences. The findings will be shared with the B.C. Ministry of Health and other health authorities to support rural health care planning.
Williams Lake Tribune
Brazil's coronavirus crisis, Bolsonaro's response and the failure of authoritarian populism
Claudio Ferraz, a professor of economics at UBC, co-wrote about the Brazilian president’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
NBC News THINK
COVID-19 has put a harsh spotlight on the anti-Asian racism that has always existed in Canada
Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote about the long history of racism in Vancouver and the anti-Asian sentiment spotlighted by COVID-19.
CBC
Our post-pandemic 'normal' should be based on the support and solidarity we are developing now
Tom Koch, a medical geographer and ethicist at UBC, wrote about how COVID-19 has reminded us why we have governments and how they can serve us all, and that public health is not a business opportunity but a duty.
The Province, Ottawa Citizen
In the opioid crisis, young queer and trans men are navigating risk reduction on their own
Trevor Goodyear and Rod Knight in UBC’s department of medicine wrote about providing safe supply and essential harm reduction services that are accessible and tailored to the diverse needs of people who use drugs, including young queer and trans men.
The Conversation