UBC In The News
Turns out sharks are picky hunters
Forbes highlighted a study led by Marius Roesti, who began the research work at UBC’s Biodiversity Research Centre, that evaluated the latitudinal patterns of predation in the world’s oceans.
Forbes
Medical euthanasia brings new questions for researchers
Brian Kwon, a neuroscientist and spine surgeon at UBC, commented on testing of tissue samples donated by people with advanced multiple sclerosis who underwent voluntary euthanasia.
Scientific American
Can the wood-wide web really help trees talk to each other?
BBC’s Science Focus Magazine interviewed UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard about an idea that trees communicate and interact with each other.
BBC Science Focus Magazine
Shut out: How families have fallen off the housing ladder
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says that back in the 1970s it took the typical young person five years of full-time work to save a 20 per cent down payment on the average-priced home. Today it takes the average Canadian 13 years to save enough.
The Tyee
French social media law is another coronavirus blow to freedom of speech
Forbes mentioned a paper co-written by UBC researcher Heidi Tworek that analyzed Germany’s hate speech law which aimed to combat offensive content on social media.
Forbes
The numerical language of COVID-19: A primer
Fred Brauer, an honorary professor of mathematical biology at UBC, was quoted about understanding the reproduction number and case fatality rate of a pandemic.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
ACE2 variation may affect spike protein binding
The Naked Scientists podcast interviewed William Gibson, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, about his study on potential benefits of testing COVID-19 patients for genetic variants of ACE2, the key point of entry for the new coronavirus into human cells.
Naked Scientists
'We could be back at square one': Crowded Vancouver beaches lead to concern ahead of upcoming long weekend
Melissa Lem, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, said crowding was one of the reasons why B.C. put off sharing details about its recovery plan, and said crowding over the weekend could lead to potential health impacts some people may not even be thinking about.
CTV
Kenney says China must face ‘great reckoning’ for early handling of COVID-19
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s open criticism on China over its early handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Globe and Mail
How the pandemic has shifted the way women are giving birth
Saraswathi Vedam, a professor of midwifery at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about the rise in home births since the pandemic started.
Daily Hive
Chinese-Canadian group denounced racial attack against Asians and China’s government
Eleanor Yuen, former head of the Asian Library at UBC, was mentioned as one of the signatories calling Canada’s government to condemn the rise of racism amid the pandemic and support an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
Richmond News, Tri-City News
Despite recent rhetoric, Canadian oil isn’t dead – thank goodness for that
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, wrote about the oil and gas industry in Canada and predicted it will be a significant part of the recovery plan.
Globe and Mail
Physician mothers on the front lines of a crisis
Melissa Lem, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, highlighted the essential work of physicians’ towards a healthier country, and called fellow female physicians and mothers to band together to make positive change.
National Observer
Visit Canada virtually with these top online attractions
Forbes mentioned UBC’s Museum of Anthropology’s virtual tours of part of the museum along with archives and online collections.
Forbes