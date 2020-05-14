UBC In The News
'One in a million' Super-Earth discovered in deep space
Fox News mentioned a UBC astronomy student’s discovery of 17 new exoplanets, including one that is roughly the same size as Earth.
Critics say Vancouver needs to recalibrate its housing strategy
David Ley, a geography professor emeritus at UBC, commented on Vancouver’s goal to build 72,000 new homes of all types between 2018 and 2027. He said policy based on such a high projection leads to massive changes of the urban fabric, something that the city has already endured.
Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests
The Canadian Press quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, about a new memorandum of understanding between the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and the federal and B.C. governments. The agreement outlines an expedited process to implement rights and title over the Wet’suwet’en’s traditional territory.
'It's a very strong tool': First test to detect COVID-19 antibodies approved in Canada
CTV interviewed Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, about the first test approved by Health Canada that can determine whether someone has been exposed to COVID-19 by detecting antibodies in their blood.
Over two weeks after launch, Ottawa's wage subsidy failing to attract businesses as expected
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and said that it’s going to be very helpful as we get closer to reopening.
How quickly should I wash my hands after touching a surface infected with COVID-19?
News 1130 asked UBC medical geographers Ken Denike and Tom Koch whether the novel coronavirus can be transmitted directly into a person’s system via their hands.
COVID-19: B.C. research focuses on managing immune response in critically ill patients
Media highlighted research co-led by Cheryl Wellington, a professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, examining the immune system’s response to COVID-19 by looking at blood samples taken from critically ill patients.
B.C.’s reopening plan assumes people will make good choices. Will they?
Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, discussed the complex morality of the pandemic. “It’s very easy for us to quantify that people are dying directly from COVID-19. What’s much less obvious, though, and is equally important, is all the indirect costs of being locked down,” he said.
B.C.’s road to recovery: COVID-19 will radically overhaul the aviation industry
John Korenic, an adjunct professor in aviation management, at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the effect of COVID-19 on aviation and travel sectors.
Will fish boom amid pandemic-driven fishing bust?
Daniel Pauly, a principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says marine species’ recovery during the lockdown period will be limited if fishing pressure builds up again soon, and the actual extent of COVID-19 impacts will likely emerge only after several months or years.
18 Canadian books to read for Mental Health Week
CBC featured UBC law professor Benjamin Perrin’s new book on the overdose crisis which attempts to understand why and how people become addicted to fentanyl, how our medical system has failed them, and what solutions will actually work.
If COVID-19 forces classes to remain online, should universities cut tuition?
Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, says UBC is following direction from the provincial government on matters such as tuition and student housing costs and is working to address the financial pressures faced by students.
Back to school: Here's what UBC has planned for the fall semester
For the fall semester, UBC will primarily offer larger classes online with selected smaller classes conducted in-person, adhering to physical distancing and other public health requirements.
UBCO's virtual exhibition
Castanet featured UBCO’s visual arts graduation virtual exhibition and interviewed Myron Campbell and Katherine Pickering at UBCO’s faculty of creative and critical studies.
