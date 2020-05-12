UBC In The News
Early Shopify investor Bessemer turned a $5 million bet Into $500 mIllion. It could have been $22 billion today.
Will Gornall, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Bessemer Venture Partners’ stake in Shopify.
Forbes
Early love from mothers can lead to many positives later in life for kids
The Canadian Press spoke to Sarah Merrill and Sarah Moore, UBC postdoctoral fellows in medical genetics, and Michael Kobor, a professor and Canada Research Chair in social epigenetics at UBC, about biological imprints of mothers’ nurturing in infants.
The Canadian Press via Global, CTV, The Loop, The Star (subscription), Yahoo, MSN, Huffington Post, La Presse, Surrey Now-Leader, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Guaranteed income is a bad idea. Introducing it during a crisis would be even worse
Financial Post quoted Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about guaranteed income.
Financial Post
The Pacific Northwest once had a language all its own. One of the few words still in use is ‘skookum’
The Star interviewed Jay Powell, a retired UBC anthropological linguist, about Chinook Wawa, a nearly extinct Indigenous language that was used in the Pacific Northwest.
The Star (subscription)
Key monitoring of herring near Haida Gwaii cancelled due to coronavirus
Andrew Trites, a professor and director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, stressed the importance of herring in B.C. as key prey for many at-risk species such as endangered chinook salmon and, in turn, orcas.
Narwhal
Your daily commute won't ever be the same
National Geographic spoke to Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, about urban density and transportation, and building a future that addresses both chronic and infectious diseases.
National Geographic (subscription)
Blood clots are mysteriously tied to many coronavirus problems
Agnes Lee, a professor in UBC’s division of hematology, gave comments about blood clotting observed in COVID-19 patients and shared her concern around “reactionary medicine,” where people are changing their therapeutic approach in reaction to their local and personal experience.
Scientific American, SF Gate
COVID-19: Parks and beaches busy as Vancouverites soaked up the sun this weekend
National Post asked Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, about balancing the need for space with the human need for togetherness, and the effect of COVID-19 on our behaviour and mental health.
National Post
COVID-19 survivors: The long road of rehab
Skye Barbic, a professor in UBC’s department of occupational science and occupational therapy, says occupational therapy is about preparing people for that transition home and helping to be goal-oriented. She emphasizes that families and communities have a role to play as well. “People have physically gone through a lot, and there is also a lot of stigma. It’s about providing information and strategies for how to talk about COVID-19.”
Ottawa Citizen
Made-in-Canada solution needed for future availability of masks and essential medical supplies
The new BioProducts Institute at UBC was mentioned for being in a good position to coordinate research and commercialization of new bioproduct applications.
The Province
How to support seniors during the novel coronavirus pandemic
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, discussed how to support seniors living in long-term care homes during the pandemic.
CKNW Charles Adler Tonight
How B.C. aggressively 'flattened' its curve
Maclean’s spoke to Eric Li, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, Tom Koch, UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, and Kenneth Fung, a clinical professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, about B.C.’s response to COVID-19.
Maclean’s, MSN
Is COVID-19 a chance to make homelessness a ‘one-time occurrence’?
Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, is calling on Canada to take advantage of the pandemic to make homelessness a “one-time occurrence” in history and improve equity in housing policy post-COVID-19.
Cabin Radio
Brothers in ERs living extremes of pandemic — in Victoria, in New York
Media featured Omar Ahmad, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, and his brother who is also a doctor, about their work in battling the pandemic.
Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Pique
Get in Motion helps people with physical challenges
Castanet featured the Get in Motion coaching service led by Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor with UBC’s faculty of medicine and UBCO’s faculty of health and exercise sciences. The service aims to manage psychosocial and physical health risks of being inactive at home and provide a sense of belonging to people with disabilities allowing them to experience full and effective participation in sport and exercise.
Castanet
How the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global mining industry
John Steen, a professor at UBC’s Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering, discussed how COVID-19 has affected the mining industry and the importance of understanding how to best respond to broader disruptions and the emerging demands in the industry.
Salon, Bay Today, The Street
The coronavirus reveals the necessity of Canada’s migrant workers
Bethany Hastie, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, highlighted the migrant workers in Canada for services they provide under difficult working conditions while receiving low wages.
The Conversation
Keeping our strength in science is vital to Canada’s recovery
Alejandro Adem, a professor in UBC’s department of mathematics, wrote about how keeping research scientists and engineers engaged and supported will help Canada emerge from the crisis strong and together.
The Province
Facing the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression
UBC political science professor Yves Tiberghien, co-wrote about how COVID-19 hit the global economy during a mega geopolitical battle.
East Asia Forum
COVID-19 and the impact on animals
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed the side effects of COVID-19 on animals and how they are treated by humans.
Georgia Straight
UBC professor wins prestigious conservation prize
Amanda Vincent, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, has won the 2020 Indianapolis Prize, the world’s foremost award for animal conservation, for her work in protecting seahorses and other marine life.
CBC Early Edition
Recognizing history of Black nurses a first step to addressing racism and discrimination in nursing
UBC was mentioned for being the first in Canada to offer a baccalaureate nursing program.
The Conversation
Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online
UBC will offer larger classes online with selected smaller classes conducted in-person for the fall semester. The smaller in-person classes will adhere to physical distancing guidelines, while online classes will allow for international students who cannot get into Canada in time for the term to begin.
Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Chilliwack Progress
Three recently completed Vancouver buildings win architectural awards
UBC Aquatic Centre has earned the Governor General’s Medal in Architecture for its balance between elite-level training, competitions and daily leisure use for the growing UBC community.
Daily Hive
T-Glove for quadriplegics
Castanet mentioned UBCO mechanical engineering student Spencer Bell for his contribution to creating a 3D glove that allows an individual to increase their strength when gripping onto an object.
Castanet