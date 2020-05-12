UBC In The News

Early Shopify investor Bessemer turned a $5 million bet Into $500 mIllion. It could have been $22 billion today.

Will Gornall, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Bessemer Venture Partners’ stake in Shopify.
Forbes

Early love from mothers can lead to many positives later in life for kids

The Canadian Press spoke to Sarah Merrill and Sarah Moore, UBC postdoctoral fellows in medical genetics, and Michael Kobor, a professor and Canada Research Chair in social epigenetics at UBC, about biological imprints of mothers’ nurturing in infants.
The Canadian Press via GlobalCTVThe LoopThe Star (subscription), YahooMSNHuffington PostLa PresseSurrey Now-LeaderVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Striped dolphin found on Haida Gwaii more than 1,000 km north of normal range

John Ford, a UBC zoologist and emeritus whale research scientist, gave comments about a striped dolphin that was discovered on a Haida Gwaii beach, more than 1,000 kilometres north of its normal range.
CBCYahoo

Guaranteed income is a bad idea. Introducing it during a crisis would be even worse

Financial Post quoted Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about guaranteed income.
Financial Post

The Pacific Northwest once had a language all its own. One of the few words still in use is ‘skookum’

The Star interviewed Jay Powell, a retired UBC anthropological linguist, about Chinook Wawa, a nearly extinct Indigenous language that was used in the Pacific Northwest.
The Star (subscription)

Key monitoring of herring near Haida Gwaii cancelled due to coronavirus

Andrew Trites, a professor and director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, stressed the importance of herring in B.C. as key prey for many at-risk species such as endangered chinook salmon and, in turn, orcas.
Narwhal

Your daily commute won't ever be the same

National Geographic spoke to Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, about urban density and transportation, and building a future that addresses both chronic and infectious diseases.
National Geographic (subscription)

Blood clots are mysteriously tied to many coronavirus problems

Agnes Lee, a professor in UBC’s division of hematology, gave comments about blood clotting observed in COVID-19 patients and shared her concern around “reactionary medicine,” where people are changing their therapeutic approach in reaction to their local and personal experience.
Scientific AmericanSF Gate

COVID-19: Parks and beaches busy as Vancouverites soaked up the sun this weekend

National Post asked Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, about balancing the need for space with the human need for togetherness, and the effect of COVID-19 on our behaviour and mental health.
National Post

COVID-19 survivors: The long road of rehab

Skye Barbic, a professor in UBC’s department of occupational science and occupational therapy, says occupational therapy is about preparing people for that transition home and helping to be goal-oriented. She emphasizes that families and communities have a role to play as well. “People have physically gone through a lot, and there is also a lot of stigma. It’s about providing information and strategies for how to talk about COVID-19.”
Ottawa Citizen

Made-in-Canada solution needed for future availability of masks and essential medical supplies

The new BioProducts Institute at UBC was mentioned for being in a good position to coordinate research and commercialization of new bioproduct applications.
The Province

How to support seniors during the novel coronavirus pandemic

Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, discussed how to support seniors living in long-term care homes during the pandemic.
CKNW Charles Adler Tonight

How B.C. aggressively 'flattened' its curve

Maclean’s spoke to Eric Li, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, Tom Koch, UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, and Kenneth Fung, a clinical professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, about B.C.’s response to COVID-19.
Maclean’sMSN

Is COVID-19 a chance to make homelessness a ‘one-time occurrence’?

Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, is calling on Canada to take advantage of the pandemic to make homelessness a “one-time occurrence” in history and improve equity in housing policy post-COVID-19.
Cabin Radio

Brothers in ERs living extremes of pandemic — in Victoria, in New York

Media featured Omar Ahmad, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, and his brother who is also a doctor, about their work in battling the pandemic.
Times ColonistVancouver is AwesomePique

Get in Motion helps people with physical challenges

Castanet featured the Get in Motion coaching service led by Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor with UBC’s faculty of medicine and UBCO’s faculty of health and exercise sciences. The service aims to manage psychosocial and physical health risks of being inactive at home and provide a sense of belonging to people with disabilities allowing them to experience full and effective participation in sport and exercise.
Castanet

How the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global mining industry

John Steen, a professor at UBC’s Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering, discussed how COVID-19 has affected the mining industry and the importance of understanding how to best respond to broader disruptions and the emerging demands in the industry.
SalonBay TodayThe Street

The coronavirus reveals the necessity of Canada’s migrant workers

Bethany Hastie, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, highlighted the migrant workers in Canada for services they provide under difficult working conditions while receiving low wages.
The Conversation

Keeping our strength in science is vital to Canada’s recovery

Alejandro Adem, a professor in UBC’s department of mathematics, wrote about how keeping research scientists and engineers engaged and supported will help Canada emerge from the crisis strong and together.
The Province

Facing the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression

UBC political science professor Yves Tiberghien, co-wrote about how COVID-19 hit the global economy during a mega geopolitical battle.
East Asia Forum

COVID-19 and the impact on animals

Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed the side effects of COVID-19 on animals and how they are treated by humans.
Georgia Straight

UBC professor wins prestigious conservation prize

Amanda Vincent, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, has won the 2020 Indianapolis Prize, the world’s foremost award for animal conservation, for her work in protecting seahorses and other marine life.
CBC Early Edition

Recognizing history of Black nurses a first step to addressing racism and discrimination in nursing

UBC was mentioned for being the first in Canada to offer a baccalaureate nursing program.
The Conversation

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

UBC will offer larger classes online with selected smaller classes conducted in-person for the fall semester. The smaller in-person classes will adhere to physical distancing guidelines, while online classes will allow for international students who cannot get into Canada in time for the term to begin.
Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge NewsChilliwack Progress

Three recently completed Vancouver buildings win architectural awards

UBC Aquatic Centre has earned the Governor General’s Medal in Architecture for its balance between elite-level training, competitions and daily leisure use for the growing UBC community.
Daily Hive

T-Glove for quadriplegics

Castanet mentioned UBCO mechanical engineering student Spencer Bell for his contribution to creating a 3D glove that allows an individual to increase their strength when gripping onto an object.
Castanet