COVID-19 shutdown of parks throws UBC study for a loop
Media outlets reported on UBC research, led by forestry professor Cole Burton, which uses wildlife cameras to understand the effect of recreational activities on wildlife. Burton said the team is seeing more animal presence in parks since the pandemic started.
No escape: The human cost of making social housing scarce
Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, and Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, gave comments about social housing and single moms facing discrimination in the housing market.
Our cities may never look the same again after the pandemic
CNN interviewed Jordi Honey-Rosés, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, about green urban planning and redesigning cities after the current crisis.
Coronavirus anxiety: How to cope with life after lockdown
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says the spreading and containment of contagion in the case of a pandemic is very much a psychological phenomenon, as it’s people’s behaviour that determines whether or not a virus will spread.
Vancouver’s long-term care homes test for variety of symptoms for COVID-19
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, says the pandemic has unmasked a number of serious issues faced by long-term care facilities, and a paradigm shift in the underlying culture and understanding and value of these homes is required to help control future infections.
COVID-19 testing, contact tracing key to fending off second wave, experts say
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, spoke about maintaining a low threshold for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to avoid large outbreaks and exponential growth in cases during a second wave.
Vancouver's Dressew one of many small businesses thrust into 21st century by COVID-19
CBC quoted Marc-David Seidel, an entrepreneurship professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the advantage small businesses have to adapt quickly in times of great upheaval.
COVID-19: Tracking individuals vs privacy: delicate balance
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says rather than just assuming COVID-19 tracking is an unacceptable intrusion on people’s privacy, there are potentially substantial benefits to be had by having public health response use technology.
How the COVID-19 pandemic could be helping sea life
According to Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, less noise pollution presents scientists with the opportunity to learn more about sea life and more importantly allows whales and other acoustic animals to live comfortably.
Unemployment numbers for April
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the latest labour force survey and what we can expect and how long the recovery will take.
B.C. nurse gives patients a connection with families
Global interviewed Jenifer Tabamo, a UBC nursing double alumna who works as a clinical nurse specialist at Vancouver General Hospital, about the iPads on Wheels program which aims to connect acutely ill patients.
‘One size does not fit all.’ YKDFN continues to build housing strategy
UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative is calling on the federal government to create a well-funded Indigenous housing strategy and address those needs as part of a post-COVID-19 economic stimulus package.
Climate change isn’t pausing for the pandemic
Janis Sarra, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote about the insurance sector making green investment decisions, and effective climate governance being the key to managing climate risks.
Legal rights when living in a condo with your emotional support animal
Rebeka Breder, a founder of the UBC Animal Law program, wrote about the Strata Property Act or bylaws that prohibit companion animals in a condominium.
Sustainability rankings show a different side to higher education
UBC was ranked the top Canadian university for meeting UN sustainable development goals in the Times Higher Education impact rankings.
Honouring coaches who've had impact gives boost to food banks
National Post featured Coach’s Cause started by UBC Thunderbirds football head coach Blake Nill, which is a fundraising social media movement supporting food banks.
UBC associate provost Simon Bates says 'interim period' of online instruction will likely extend beyond summer
Georgia Straight interviewed Simon Bates, associate provost of teaching and learning at UBC, about the university’s transition to online learning.
UBC announces dates for virtual graduation ceremony
UBC’s virtual graduation ceremony will take place on Jun. 17. The convocation will begin at 10 a.m. for the Vancouver campus and at 3 p.m for the Okanagan campus.
