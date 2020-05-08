UBC In The News
Marine life declines for another year in contested, overfished South China Sea
Voice of America mentioned a study co-authored by Daniel Pauly, a principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that showed fishing in the East China Sea expanded rapidly in the 1980s and early 1990s to about 10 million tons per year but then started stagnating.
Voice of America
What we're missing, by missing strangers now
NPR spoke to UBC psychologist and happiness researcher Elizabeth Dunn about her study that showed interacting with strangers can boost happiness.
NPR
Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales
Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the endangered orca population, pointing to ocean noise, dwindling fish stocks and the warming ocean.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, National Observer, Huffington Post, The Star (subscription), Ottawa Matters, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Yahoo, MSN
As military probes deadly crash, clues could lie in the Cyclone's troubled procurement history
CBC spoke to Michael Byers, a defence policy analyst at UBC, about the Cyclone military aircraft and the fly-by-wire technology which uses computers based on the input from pilots. “If pilot error is ruled out in last week’s crash, and if there are concerns about either the flight control software or the adequacy of the design,” he said.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN
What is happening in Venezuela?
Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics at UBC, was interviewed about a story out of Venezuela where authorities claim they’ve captured two U.S. mercenaries who were part of a team attempting to capture President Maduro.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
How to support seniors during the novel coronavirus pandemic
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, spoke about ways to protect and socialize with seniors living in long-term care facilities during COVID-19.
CTV
Tough decisions ahead as British Columbians consider bigger social bubbles
Judy Illes, a neurology professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, says we cannot expect our leaders to imagine every context for every person when it comes to easing public health orders.
CTV
Can my sourdough starter spread COVID-19?
News 1130 asked UBC zoology professor Sarah Otto whether sourdough starters could carry COVID-19 virus.
News 1130
B.C.'s student-teachers showing their ingenuity during current practicums
Marianne McTavish, UBC faculty of education’s associate dean of teacher education, thinks the student-teachers aren’t missing much by not being in the classroom and said the resourcefulness demonstrated by both teachers and their protégés in using screens, videos and other online resources will reshape education as we go forward after COVID-19.
News 1130
Canada stays quiet as China’s handling of COVID-19 comes under scrutiny
UBC professor of trans-Pacific relations Paul Evans commented on Ottawa’s approach to calls for a probe into China’s early handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Star (subscription)
Is ‘speaking moistly’ spreading COVID-19?
Research 2 Reality quoted Bryan Gick, a speech scientist with UBC Language Sciences, about the danger of transmitting COVID-19 from having a conversation.
Research 2 Reality
COVID-19: Remote health care access may reduce challenges for men seeking help
John Oliffe, a UBC nursing professor and founder of the Men’s Health Research program, spoke about men’s resistance or fears about seeking health care and said confidentiality afforded by virtual health care could help men feel more comfortable.
Georgia Straight
Class act: UBC first year student shops for seniors during the pandemic
Daily Hive featured UBC kinesiology student Ava Katz for offering her services to those in need and running errands free of charge.
Daily Hive
UBCO student drops the books, dons medical gear amid COVID-19 outbreak
Castanet interviewed Ngan Nguyen Lyle, a master of data science student at UBCO and medical doctor, who returned to work to support Interior Health’s COVID-19 response team and shifted her focus back to completing her degree.
Castanet
Before DIY sourdough starters became popular, there was home economics
Mary-Leah De Zwart, a sessional lecturer in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, wrote about home economics and people re-enacting the traditional household activities during COVID-19.
The Canadian Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Chilliwack Progress
Dutch Holocaust survivor hopes co-operation and caring will be learned from coronavirus
Robert Krell, a UBC professor emeritus of psychiatry, wrote an article commemorating the liberation of the Netherlands in 1945 and shared his personal experience as a Holocaust survivor.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Revitalizing a language, one video call at a time
APTN spoke to Jeannette Armstrong, Canada research chair in Okanagan Indigenous knowledge and philosophy based at UBCO, about her work in Indigenous language programs and how UBCO is adapting.
APTN
COVID-19 lockdown triggers foreign-student flight from Canada
UBC arts student Jenny Kwak was interviewed about the mass vanishing of foreign students on campus, as well as others with parents across Canada, who went home to be safe with their family during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star, MSN
Filmmaker works through grief and reconnects with her father's memory through new animated documentary
Calgary Herald featured UBC film school alumna Anne Koizumi for her new documentary that has recreated one of her strongest childhood memories using puppets and stop-motion animation.
Calgary Herald