UBC In The News
‘You’re out there alone’: whistleblowers say workplace abuse hides true impacts of B.C.’s trawl fishery
The Narwhal mentioned a study led by the Sea Around Us, a research initiative at UBC, that showed the impact of fisheries has been under-reported by about 50 per cent, meaning millions more tonnes of fish are being taken out of the oceans than official reports suggest.
The Narwhal
WeChat's surveillance of international users boosts censorship in China, researchers say
Paul Evans, a professor of Asian international relations at UBC, gave comments about a recent report that found documents and images sent between WeChat users with accounts registered outside China trigger censorship to users inside China.
CBC, Yahoo
Expert tips for getting your small-patio vegetable garden growing
Egan Davis, a horticulturist at the UBC Botanical Garden, shared how to re-grow food from kitchen scraps and set up container gardens.
Georgia Straight
Call for Code Announces top three COVID-19 solutions headed to development pipeline at IBM Think
Media highlighted COVID Impact tool, developed by UBC alumni, which allows financial risk analysis in an effort to help local small businesses suffering from the effects of COVID-19. One of the team members and computer science alumnus Ali Serag was interviewed.
Weather Channel, Outlook India, Economic Times (India), Business in Vancouver
Lab-grown mini human organs may play key role in coronavirus drug development: Scientists
Media quoted UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger about his research on COVID-19 and a technique that uses lab-grown tiny human organs to study viral diseases.
Times of India, Outlook India
Coronavirus ‘scapegoats’: Chinese-Canadians slam anti-Asian hate crimes, and China’s government too
Eleanor Yuen, former head of the Asian Library at UBC, was mentioned as one of the signatories calling Canada’s government to support an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and the responsibility of the Chinese Communist Party in suppressing the timely and full disclosure of information about the initial outbreak.
South China Morning Post, Yahoo (Singapore), Yahoo (Philippines), Yahoo (Malaysia)
More domestic travel, sustainable tourism: What flying post-pandemic could look like
David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at UBC, thinks the psychological impact of the pandemic will slow people’s return to airports and international travel and until there is a vaccine, there will be significant changes to catching a flight.
CBC The Current
Millions of dollars of new aid for B.C. agriculture and food industries
Global interviewed Susanna Klassen, a UBC PhD candidate at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and Centre for Sustainable Food Systems, about the impact of COVID-19 on B.C. agriculture and food industries.
Global (0:55 mark)
COVID-19: Reopening in a pandemic means big challenges for metro’s art galleries, museums
Bonnie Sun, senior marketing and communications manager at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology, spoke about reopening plans.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
If you are having strange dreams, blame the pandemic
UBC emeritus psychology professor Stanley Coren spoke about dreams replaying certain fragmented aspects of what happened during the day. “If all you do is talk to people about how you might die from the coronavirus, your dreams are going to have that same emotional tone,” he said.
London Free Press
Queer Canadians ‘particularly vulnerable’ to effects of COVID-19
Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke about the impact COVID-19 might have on LGBTQIA2S+ individuals and the need for increased mental health supports to ensure they aren’t being further discriminated against or disadvantaged.
The Tyee
Celebrate Mother’s Day with global feminist solidarity
Farah Shroff, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote about acknowledging both the invisible and visible contributions of mothers and women during COVID-19, and supporting feminist movements that aim to strengthen women’s rights.
The Conversation
Modern Love Podcast: Gillian Jacobs reads ‘To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This’
Modern Love Podcast featured UBC creative writing adjunct professor Mandy Len Catron’s essay about a scientific experiment between strangers that may lead to deep connections, even love.
New York Times Modern Love Podcast