Mars' magnetic field emerged earlier and lasted longer than previously thought
UBC researchers discovered a new timeline of Mars’ ancient magnetic field using data collected by NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft. The lead author Anna Mittleholz, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted.
Wet'suwet'en pact with Ottawa and B.C. disputed by elected chiefs
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, gave comments about the memorandum of understanding on Wet’suwet’en rights and title.
Vancouver police say anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April
Chris Lee, director of the Asian Canadian and Asian migrant studies program at UBC, commented on the long-term effect of anti-Asian, hate-motivated incidents on Vancouver’s Asian community.
5 military members missing after helicopter crash now presumed dead
UBC political science professor Michael Byers commented on the Canadian military helicopter crash during a NATO exercise.
Two medical systems, two pandemic responses
The New York Times mentioned Peter Berman, a professor and director at the school of population and public health, for his input on comparing how the medical systems in Canada and the U.S. are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
One in four coronavirus patients on ventilation suffer kidney failure, causing a shortage of vital equipment
Daily Mail mentioned research led by UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger that looked at how the virus can infect blood vessels and kidneys using small, engineered mini organs that replicate the real thing, and showed the virus can directly infect and duplicate itself in these tissues.
'Invasion of privacy': Watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says using technology to fight COVID-19 has substantial benefits and Canadians need to make privacy sacrifices. He also agreed that privacy issues must be handled carefully and the rights of those people who are not yet infected with COVID-19 need to be taken into account.
Why these advocates hope COVID-19 could lead to a more walkable, bikeable Winnipeg
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health and community and regional planning, spoke about how the pandemic has sparked a greater focus on health, particularly in how underlying conditions can influence the way individuals experience the disease.
What about the next pandemic? Coronavirus offers lessons for the future
Global asked Reza Afshari, an environmental health epidemiologist at UBC, Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, and Ken Denike, a professor emeritus of geography, about what might happen after the pandemic.
After the COVID-19 crisis ends, what does our 'new normal' look like?
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted about COVID-19 accelerating trends to make one’s home self-sufficient and shared his concerns about leading to more recluses, more shut-ins, and people who create cocoons in their homes or apartments to protect themselves from germs in the outside world.
Seniors still hardest hit by COVID-19 pandemic
UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch commented on senior care and said she’s hopeful that as a result of the COVID-19 situation we will finally see investments in these types of services to support aging in place.
Tenants at Y's Shenkman Residence face both bedbugs, COVID-19
Murray Isman, an entomologist and a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted about the challenges in complete eradication of bedbugs.
‘Great State’ review: Rising and setting in the East
The Wall Street Journal featured a book written by Timothy Brook, a professor of Chinese history at UBC, which examines China’s past and relationship with the world at large for the first time.
UBC forestry professor receives prize
UBC forestry professor Nicholas Coops has received the Marcus Wallenberg Prize for his work in predicting forest growth using satellite imagery.
