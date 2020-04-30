UBC In The News
Rub some dirt on it? Soil plays key role in blood clotting & could save lives, study shows
UBC researchers have shown for the first time that soil silicates promote blood clotting, rapidly closing potentially deadly wounds. The study authors Christian Kastrup, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, and PhD student Lih Jiin Juang were quoted.
RT
Psychiatrist: Pandemic gives public a glimpse into everyday lives of people with OCD
UBC psychiatry professor Evelyn Stewart’s research suggests many people who have obsessive-compulsive disorder are coping well with COVID-19. She said pandemic has introduced people into the regular lives of someone living with OCD.
CTV
24/7 cameras capture animal activity after B.C. parks close to people
UBC forestry’s Wildlife Coexistence Lab, which focuses on human-wildlife coexistence across multiple species and scales, captured some footage of wildlife in the Golden Ears Provincial Park, where master’s student Michael Procko is investigating. Cole Burton, a UBC forestry professor who leads the lab, was interviewed.
Vancouver is Awesome
In search of the Shuswap’s most significant trees
Media highlighted the BC Big Tree Registry website maintained by UBC forestry faculty, where all the trees listed have been measured and verified by professional foresters.
Salmon Arm Observer, Eagle Valley News
UBC Okanagan associate professor shares benefits of exercise
Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, discussed his research about how moderate exercise can help build immunity.
Castanet
Fire-ravaged soil in central Interior B.C. contributing to floods
The Canadian Press spoke to UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels and David Scott, research chair in UBC’s earth, environmental and geographic sciences department, about flooding and soil erosion.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail
Social plans moved online
CBC’s Early Edition interviewed Sandra Robinson, a psychologist and a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the challenges associated with Zoom calls.
CBC Early Edition
Manitoba reopening plans could be pandemic 'trendsetter' across continent, infectious disease expert says
Daniel Coombs, a professor in UBC’s department of mathematics, says it’s “quite sensible” to look at reopening in Manitoba given that the province is experiencing a relatively small caseload per capita, however, the real infection rate in Manitoba could be higher than reported based on the modelling.
CBC, MSN
How COVID-19 might affect food supply
Global interviewed UBC food and resource economics professor James Vercammen about whether the COVID-19 cases at a number of meat processing plants can impact food supply.
Global
Canadians would offer personal information to help trace COVID-19 contacts, Trudeau says
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on pursuing digital technology as a means to enhancing the contact tracing and quarantine initiative in Canada.
The Star (subscription)
Serious kidney injury appearing in critical COVID-19 patients: doctor
Adeera Levin, head of UBC’s nephrology unit, assured that there are enough machines to meet the demand for COVID-19 patients experiencing acute kidney injuries in Canada, and spoke about training dialysis patients to do their own dialysis at home to reduce the potential risk of infection from hospitals.
News 1130
Vancouver researchers lead international study to help predict presence of coronavirus
Radiologists at UBC and Vancouver General Hospital are working with UBC medical students to build an open-source, artificial intelligence model to improve future COVID-19 diagnostics based on CT-scans and chest X-ray images. Kendall Ho, academic director at the UBC Community Health and Wellbeing Cloud Innovation Centre, and project leads Savvas Nicolaou, a professor of radiology, and William Parker, a radiology resident at UBC, were mentioned.
Daily Hive
How the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global mining industry
John Steen, a professor at UBC’s Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering and EY Distinguished Scholar in global mining futures, discussed how COVID-19 has affected the mining industry and the importance of understanding how to best respond to broader disruptions and the emerging demands in the industry.
The Conversation
Hot flashes? Night sweats? Progesterone can help reduce symptoms of menopause
Jerilynn C. Prior, a professor in UBC’s division of endocrinology and metabolism, wrote about perimenopause and menopause, and the benefits of progesterone.
The Conversation