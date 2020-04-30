Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on COVID-19 Media Advisories

UBC experts are available for comment on the COVID-19 outbreak and various topics related to the outbreak. Interviews will be conducted by phone or Skype/Facetime only in order to practice effective social distancing.

For the latest updated information on UBC’s response, please visit ubc.ca. Information on the latest confirmed cases in B.C. and globally is available here.

To visit the UBC COVID-19 research website, click here.

Please note that many of our researchers are busy at the frontlines of the COVID-19 response and may not be able to accommodate all media interviews. We are doing our best to assist with as many requests as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Areas of expertise

(click to jump to relevant area)

Air pollution and environment

Dr. Reza Afshari

Clinical Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-999-6185

Email: Reza.Afshari@ubc.ca

Interaction of indoor air quality and the severity of COVID-19

Epidemiological modelling of pandemics, including COVID-19

Michael Brauer

Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health

Email: Professor, UBC School of Population and Public HealthEmail: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Interactions of COVID-19 with air pollution; impact of economic slowdown on air pollution due to COVID-19; impacts of COVID-19 on low income countries, especially related to lack of hand-washing access

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Respiratory and immunological health effects of inhaled environmental and occupational exposures

Kai Chan

Professor, Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 778-839-9820

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

The environment and COVID-19

Systemic vulnerabilities (e.g. ongoing wildlife trade, healthcare as a public good)

Naomi Zimmerman

Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Email:

Tel: 604-822-9433 Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical EngineeringEmail: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca Tel: 604-822-9433

Reductions in transportation-related emissions due to COVID-19

Impact of economic slowdown due to COVID-19 on air pollution

*Not available Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons

Business and economics

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor and Chair in International Trade Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Supply chain disruptions and resilience; international trade repercussions; energy and natural resources, record-low, negative oil prices

James Brander

Asia Pacific Professor in International Business and Public Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

Economic impact of COVID-19

Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Impact of COVID-19 on housing, mortgage and cities

David Hardisty

Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business,

Tel: 604-655-1465

Email: david.hardisty@sauder.ubc.ca

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer behaviour

Tae Hoon Oum

Professor Emeritus, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: tae.oum@sauder.ubc.ca

Impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry

Harish Krishnan

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: Professor, UBC Sauder School of BusinessEmail: harish.krishnan@sauder.ubc.ca

supply chain management, supply chain coordination

*unavailable Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon

Kevin Milligan

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

Impact of COVID-19 on fiscal policy, tax policy, and labour market issues

Mahesh Nagarajan

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 213-479-3498

Email: Professor, UBC Sauder School of BusinessCell: 213-479-3498Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca

supply chains, health care operations

Mark Thompson

Professor Emeritus in Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-263-6008

Cell: 604-418-6275

Email: mrkthompson39@gmail.com

Impact of COVID-19 on the labour market

Cybersecurity

Konstantin Beznosov

Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Email: beznosov@ece.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-822-9181

Cybersecurity and privacy

Karthik Pattabiraman

Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Email: karthikp@ece.ubc.ca

Computer systems security, software security, web apps

Robert Xiao

Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science

Email: brx@cs.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-822-4326

Cybersecurity and privacy

Education

Marina Milner-Bolotin

Associate Professor, Faculty of Education

Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

Online education: past, present and future

Homeschooling in the time of pandemics

Parental engagement in children’s education

Supporting parents and families with online resources

Supporting teachers in online learning environments

Wendy Carr

Professor of Teaching, Faculty of Education

Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca

Developed a new online tool that provides teachers with resources to identify and report family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic

Jason Ellis

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

History of distance learning, events that interrupt schooling, schoolchildren’s health

B.C. education policy/legislation

Michelle Stack

Associate Professor, Faculty of Education

Tel: 778-329-7572

Cell: 604-369-7572

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

Equity, education and COVID-19

Students facing racism and closure of borders

Continuation of hot lunch programs for students facing food insecurity

Food and nutrition

Siyun Wang

Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: 604-827-1734

Email: Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food SystemsTel: 604-827-1734Email: siyun.wang@ubc.ca

Food safety, food systems, foodborne disease

Hand washing and infection control

Dr. Katie Beleznay

Dermatologist; Clinical Instructor, Department of Dermatology and Skin Science

Email: kbeleznay@gmail.com

Dry skin and irritation due to increased hand-washing to prevent transmission of COVID-19

Linguistics

Bryan Gick

Professor, Department of Linguistics

Email: gick@mail.ubc.ca

aspiration during speech; “speaking moistly”

Mathematics and disease modelling

Daniel Coombs

Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics

Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca

Mathematical models of pandemic growth and control

Guy Dumont

Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Email: guyd@ece.ubc.ca

Mohsen Sadatsafavi

Associate Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Email: mohsen.sadatsafavi@ubc.ca

Cell: 778-319-5658

Epidemiology, health economics, disease modelling

Medical and public health

Mariana Brussoni

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: mbrussoni@bcchr.ubc.ca

Going outside and benefits of outdoor play for children during COVID-19

Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Dr. Michael Curry

Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Ken Denike

Assistant Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-899-0564

Email: ubcken@gmail.com

epidemiology of COVID-19, geographic factors in China, spatial analysis in China

Mary De Vera

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Email: mdevera@mail.ubc.ca

COVID-19 and rheumatic diseases

Advice for parents with autoimmune disease

Bernie Garrett

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: Bernie.Garrett@ubc.ca

Deception in healthcare products and services

Dr. Judy Illes

Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology

Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca

Balancing the benefits and risks of reaching out to help people in need, such as people who are vulnerable (older people, exhausted and isolated people, and children).

Triage and resource allocation of medical supplies and instruments, such as ventilators, futile care, etc.

Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease

Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Mahyar Etminan

Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences

Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca

Drug safety scientist; COVID-19 and ibuprofen (Advil) drug safety

Dr. Ruth Elwood Martin

Retired family physician; Clinical Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health

Email: Retired family physician; Clinical Professor, UBC School of Population and Public HealthEmail: ruth.martin@ubc.ca

Inaugural director of the UBC Collaborating Centre for Prison Health and Education

Prison health and the COVID-19 outbreak at a correctional facility in the Okanagan

Dr. Deborah Money

Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Email: Please contact Reyhana Heatherington to arrange interviews at reyhana.heatherington@ubc.ca

Infectious disease expert

COVID-19 and pregnancy

Inequity, domestic violence, pain management

Psychology and mental health

Anita DeLongis

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: adelongis@psych.ubc.ca

Phone: 604-822-3527

psychological impact, mental health, coping, social support, empathic responding

*available afternoons and evenings only

Yue Qian

Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

Recipient of CIHR funding to study human experiences and mental health consequences of quarantine

*limited availability

Nancy Sin

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: nsin@psych.ubc.ca

connections between stress and health, coping, emotions

Azim Shariff

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: shariff@psych.ubc.ca

Tel: 541-222-9354

social psychology

moral decision-making

individual vs. collective interests

Steven Taylor

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca

Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”

Remote working and learning

Marina Milner-Bolotin

Associate Professor, Faculty of Education

Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

Online education: past, present and future

Homeschooling in the time of pandemics

Parental engagement in children’s education

Supporting parents and families with online resources

Supporting teachers in online learning environments

Jason Ellis

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

History of distance learning, events that interrupt schooling, schoolchildren’s health

B.C. education policy/legislation

Charles Ungerleider

Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Education

Tel: 604-600-1040

Email: c.u@ubc.ca

Home learning, lost learning time and continuity of learning amid COVID-19

Seniors and older adults

Jennifer Baumbusch

Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Long-term care (nursing homes) during COVID-19 pandemic

Supporting caregivers (paid and unpaid) of frail, older adults, including people living with dementia

Heather McKay

Professor, Departments of Orthopaedics and Family Practice, and the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility

Email: Please contact Rebecca Collett to arrange interviews at rebecca.collett@hiphealth.ca or 647-773–9034

Resources and support for older adults to healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

The importance of staying active and socially connected while isolated at home

Joanie Sims-Gould

Associate Professor, Department of Family Practice, and the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility

Email: Please contact Rebecca Collett to arrange interviews at rebecca.collett@hiphealth.ca or 647-773-9034

Supporting isolated community-dwelling older adults during COVID-19 pandemic

Resources and support for older adults to keep healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Roger Wong

Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine

Email: Please contact Reyhana Heatherington to arrange interviews at reyhana.heatherington@ubc.ca

Protecting seniors from COVID-19

Supporting seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak

Treatment and vaccine development

Brett Finlay

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Horacio Bach

Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-727-9719

Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to design antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the virus into cells

Artem Cherkasov

Professor, Department of Urologic Sciences, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: acherkasov@prostatecentre.com

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study COVID-19

Using “deep docking”—a virtual screening protocol enabled by artificial intelligence— to identify compounds that could potentially inhibit the main enzyme critical to helping the novel coronavirus to survive

Eric Jan

Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: ej@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study COVID-19

Working to identify protein targets of SARS and MERS coronavirus proteases to block their ability to function, thereby inhibiting infection

Wilf Jefferies

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories at UBC; Senior Scientist, Vancouver Prostate Centre

Vaccinologist and Immunologist

Tel: 604-827-5167

Email: wilf@msl.ubc.ca

Inventor of vaccines and immunological tools

Recipient of a Michael Smith Health Research Foundation grant to design, create and test unique vaccine candidates for COVID-19.

Jeffrey Joy

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: jjoy@cfenet.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study the genomic evolution of the novel coronavirus

Dr. Richard Lester

Physician; Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases

Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Pediatric infectious disease expert

WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding for a study on how best to treat COVID-19

Dr. Josef Penninger

Director, Life Sciences Institute; Professor, Department of Medical Genetics; Canada 150 Chair in Functional Genetics

Email: Please contact Bethany Becker to arrange interviews at bethany.becker@ubc.ca

Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure

Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome in an animal model and preliminary human trials

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding on an international study performing a clinical trial on patients who have tested positive for COVID-19

Dr. James Russell

Physician; Professor, Department of Medicine; Principal Investigator at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation (HLI) at St. Paul’s Hospital

Email: Jim.Russell@hli.ubc.ca

Critical care, cardiovascular/cardiac condition and COVID-19 risk; cardiac injury due to COVID-19

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study efficacy and safety of re-purposing a class of drugs (called ARBs) commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19

Urban issues

Patrick Condon

Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Cell: 604-788-0747

Penny Gurstein

Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Implications for people experiencing homelessness

Impacts on social equity and urban sustainability

Lawrence Frank

Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning

School of Population and Public Health

Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca