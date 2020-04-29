Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flooding Media Advisories

Parts of Alberta and the B.C. Interior are starting to experience the impacts of flooding. UBC experts are available to comment.

Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Natural and human-caused forest disturbances and flood systems

Conventional logging and flooding

Salvage logging and flooding

Lori Daniels

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Wildfires impact on flood risk

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

Sean Fleming

Adjunct professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Cell: 541–250–1248

Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca

Rivers, flooding

Climate change, weather forecasting

Brett Gilley

Associate professor of teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Cell: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Floods, tsunamis, landslides and natural disasters

Hans Schreier

Professor emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Cell: 604-731-0548

Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

Watersheds and watershed management

Flooding and water, urban stormwater

David Scott

Associate professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences (Okanagan campus)

Cell: 778 583-6773

Email: david.scott@ubc.ca