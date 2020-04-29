UBC experts on flooding

Apr 29, 2020    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Parts of Alberta and the B.C. Interior are starting to experience the impacts of flooding. UBC experts are available to comment.

Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

  • Natural and human-caused forest disturbances and flood systems
  • Conventional logging and flooding
  • Salvage logging and flooding

Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

  • Wildfires impact on flood risk
  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests

Sean Fleming
Adjunct professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Cell: 541–250–1248
Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca

  • Rivers, flooding
  • Climate change, weather forecasting

Brett Gilley
Associate professor of teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Cell: 604-719-9423
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

  • Floods, tsunamis, landslides and natural disasters

Hans Schreier
Professor emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Cell:  604-731-0548
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

  • Watersheds and watershed management
  • Flooding and water, urban stormwater

David Scott
Associate professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences (Okanagan campus)
Cell: 778 583-6773
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca

  • Effects of fire on soils, water and ecosystems
  • Flood, erosion and landslides following wildfire
  • Rehabilitation measures to prevent flood/erosion damage after wildfires

