Protecting the health of seniors during COVID-19

Seniors are among the most vulnerable groups to COVID-19.

While public health experts recommend seniors take extra care to stay home and protect themselves from potential infection, concerns have also been raised about the potential negative effects of isolation on seniors’ physical and mental health.

Join UBC experts who will address these issues and answer your questions.

Panelists:

Dr. Joanie Sims-Gould

Associate Professor, Department of Family Practice, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Principal Scientist, Active Aging Research Team

Dr. Roger Wong

Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Chris Wyatt

Director, UBC Geriatric Dentistry Program

Moderator:

Kathryn Gretsinger

Senior Instructor, UBC Graduate School of Journalism

Date/Time:

Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available here as soon as possible following the event.

This webinar is open to media and the public. This is the fourth webinar in alumni UBC’s COVID-19 series. View the previous webinars here.