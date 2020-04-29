Protecting the health of seniors during COVID-19

Seniors are among the most vulnerable groups to COVID-19.
While public health experts recommend seniors take extra care to stay home and protect themselves from potential infection, concerns have also been raised about the potential negative effects of isolation on seniors’ physical and mental health.
Join UBC experts who will address these issues and answer your questions.
Panelists:
Dr. Joanie Sims-Gould
Associate Professor, Department of Family Practice, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Principal Scientist, Active Aging Research Team
Dr. Roger Wong
Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Chris Wyatt
Director, UBC Geriatric Dentistry Program
Moderator:
Kathryn Gretsinger
Senior Instructor, UBC Graduate School of Journalism
Date/Time:
Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PDT
Registration:
Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available here as soon as possible following the event.
This webinar is open to media and the public. This is the fourth webinar in alumni UBC’s COVID-19 series. View the previous webinars here.