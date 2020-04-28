UBC In The News

Smoking and vaping is never healthy, but especially risky during COVID-19

Los Angeles Times mentioned UBC research conducted by the Centre for Heart-Lung Innovation that showed the kind of lung damage associated with the inhalation of smoking and vaping makes people more prone to infection by the virus.
Los Angeles Times – HS Insider

COVID-19: B.C. GSAs seek to connect with LGBT students online amid challenges

Georgia Straight highlighted UBC studies that found schools with gay-straight or gender and sexuality alliance have lower levels of alcohol abuse, suicide and discrimination than ones without.
Georgia Straight

Sex in the time of coronavirus

The Wall Street Journal quoted Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, about how mindful sex techniques can help calm the nervous system and allow people to better focus on connecting with a partner.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)

When car shopping, don't always believe the cargo space

UBC emeritus psychology professor Stanley Coren discussed the role of perception when looking at storage spaces in a sedan versus a hatchback or crossover.
Popular MechanicsMSN

Moscow-Washington tensions to further escalate if U.S. quits Open Skies Treaty

M.V. Ramana, a professor at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, thinks it is entirely possible that the U.S. will withdraw from the treaty, and that the withdrawal could set off other withdrawals.
Sputnik

Flooding triggers evacuation orders, alerts in parts of B.C.'s Central Interior

The Canadian Press spoke to UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels and David Scott, research chair in UBC’s earth, environmental and geographic sciences, about flooding and soil erosion.
The Canadian Press via CBCCTVThe Star (subscription), North Shore NewsDaily Courier

This woman lost her engagement ring in the ocean. A baby octopus helped get it back

Chris Harley, a professor of zoology at UBC, commented on octopus helping a woman retrieve an engagement ring that she lost while swimming. He said there have been lots of reports of octopuses liking shiny things, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the octopus actually found it.
CBC

Ottawa criticized over B.C. sport fishing restrictions

Murdoch McAllister, a professor of fisheries assessment and statistics at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says fishing restrictions on chinook to stop the decline of chinook stocks are not justified by science, and that seals and sea lions are a major contributor to the population decline.
Business in Vancouver

Our diets are changing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Is it for the better?

Sinikka Elliott, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about food affordability and how the pandemic has impacted shoppers on a budget.
TIME

'Allostatic load' is the psychological reason for our pandemic brain fog

Vice interviewed UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin about how stressful situations lead to physiological responses and the amount of physical energy needed for cognitive work. Vice also mentioned her study that has shown people are reporting sleep disturbance, anxiety, agitation and depression from dealing with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice (US)Vice (UK)

Cleaner air from COVID-19 lockdowns may save lives

Michael Brauer, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, commented on COVID-19 lockdowns causing global air pollution declines and potential health benefits gained from reducing economic activities.
Voice of America

Individualistic mindset of West comes through in protests against COVID measures

Max Cameron, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on the protests against stay-at-home orders and the disjointed message between policy makers and politicians in the U.S. “The public is more likely to be divided if elected officials are divided,” he said.
The Canadian Press via YahooSurrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge NewsVictoria NewsKelowna Capital NewsFree Press

WorkSafeBC says 237 people have filed claims about contracting COVID-19 at work

Christopher McLeod, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on WorkSafeBC allowing workers to provide non-medical factual evidence of contracting COVID-19. “They’re recognizing not everyone has had access to tests, so they’re looking at other factors,” he said.
Globe and Mail

UBC students design COVID-19 ventilator

Fairchild TV reported on the simple, low-cost COVID-19 ventilator developed by UBC engineering students.
Fairchild TV

The fun will come last: Reopening Canada is gonna suck

UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Thomas Koch says governments should first look at removing measures that are “already too strict” and loosen the grip on physical distancing incrementally.
Vice (Canada)

Time for human resource sector review

Rebecca Paluch, a professor of human resources at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says companies that believe COVID-19 work-from-home requirements will limit employee interactions and minimize the need for human resource departments are wrong.
Business in Vancouver

COVID-19: More mental-health, crisis intervention, and nutrition resources for B.C. children and youth

UBC education professor Kimberly Schonert-Reichl was quoted in a story about free virtual educational programs supporting social and emotional well-being as part of navigating the new world of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia Straight

Alberta’s COVID-19 crisis is a migrant-worker crisis, too

Bronwyn Bragg, a PhD candidate in human geography at UBC, wrote about Alberta’s dependence on temporary labour migration and immigrant workers, and the deep inequities in Canada’s occupational health and safety system.
Globe and Mail

For UBC physics engineer, the sky's the limit in his souped-up BMW

Andre Marziali, a biophysicist and director of engineering physics at UBC, is seeking to be the fastest driver in the Knox Mountain Hillclimb, the longest-running annual paved uphill race in North America.
National PostVancouver SunThe ProvinceRegina Leader-PostWindsor Star

UBC ranked top Canadian university

Times Higher Education has released its 2020 impact rankings and UBC was ranked the top Canadian university for meeting UN sustainable development goals. UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa Ono was quoted.
Fairchild TV (1:14 mark), Castanet

Instructors weigh options for exams this semester

University Affairs spoke to Cyprien Lomas, assistant dean of learning technologies and director of the Learning Centre at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, about alternatives to in-person final exams and remote proctoring. Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, was also quoted.
University Affairs

North Vancouver's Alannah Yip climbing for Olympic glory

North Shore News featured UBC mechanical engineering alumnus Alannah Yip about her climbing career and her dream to compete in the Olympics.
North Shore News