UBC In The News
Smoking and vaping is never healthy, but especially risky during COVID-19
Los Angeles Times mentioned UBC research conducted by the Centre for Heart-Lung Innovation that showed the kind of lung damage associated with the inhalation of smoking and vaping makes people more prone to infection by the virus.
Los Angeles Times – HS Insider
COVID-19: B.C. GSAs seek to connect with LGBT students online amid challenges
Georgia Straight highlighted UBC studies that found schools with gay-straight or gender and sexuality alliance have lower levels of alcohol abuse, suicide and discrimination than ones without.
Georgia Straight
Sex in the time of coronavirus
The Wall Street Journal quoted Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, about how mindful sex techniques can help calm the nervous system and allow people to better focus on connecting with a partner.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
When car shopping, don't always believe the cargo space
UBC emeritus psychology professor Stanley Coren discussed the role of perception when looking at storage spaces in a sedan versus a hatchback or crossover.
Popular Mechanics, MSN
Moscow-Washington tensions to further escalate if U.S. quits Open Skies Treaty
M.V. Ramana, a professor at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, thinks it is entirely possible that the U.S. will withdraw from the treaty, and that the withdrawal could set off other withdrawals.
Sputnik
Flooding triggers evacuation orders, alerts in parts of B.C.'s Central Interior
The Canadian Press spoke to UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels and David Scott, research chair in UBC’s earth, environmental and geographic sciences, about flooding and soil erosion.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, The Star (subscription), North Shore News, Daily Courier
This woman lost her engagement ring in the ocean. A baby octopus helped get it back
Chris Harley, a professor of zoology at UBC, commented on octopus helping a woman retrieve an engagement ring that she lost while swimming. He said there have been lots of reports of octopuses liking shiny things, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the octopus actually found it.
CBC
Ottawa criticized over B.C. sport fishing restrictions
Murdoch McAllister, a professor of fisheries assessment and statistics at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says fishing restrictions on chinook to stop the decline of chinook stocks are not justified by science, and that seals and sea lions are a major contributor to the population decline.
Business in Vancouver
Our diets are changing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Is it for the better?
Sinikka Elliott, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about food affordability and how the pandemic has impacted shoppers on a budget.
TIME
'Allostatic load' is the psychological reason for our pandemic brain fog
Vice interviewed UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin about how stressful situations lead to physiological responses and the amount of physical energy needed for cognitive work. Vice also mentioned her study that has shown people are reporting sleep disturbance, anxiety, agitation and depression from dealing with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice (US), Vice (UK)
Cleaner air from COVID-19 lockdowns may save lives
Michael Brauer, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, commented on COVID-19 lockdowns causing global air pollution declines and potential health benefits gained from reducing economic activities.
Voice of America
Individualistic mindset of West comes through in protests against COVID measures
Max Cameron, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on the protests against stay-at-home orders and the disjointed message between policy makers and politicians in the U.S. “The public is more likely to be divided if elected officials are divided,” he said.
The Canadian Press via Yahoo, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Free Press
WorkSafeBC says 237 people have filed claims about contracting COVID-19 at work
Christopher McLeod, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on WorkSafeBC allowing workers to provide non-medical factual evidence of contracting COVID-19. “They’re recognizing not everyone has had access to tests, so they’re looking at other factors,” he said.
Globe and Mail
UBC students design COVID-19 ventilator
Fairchild TV reported on the simple, low-cost COVID-19 ventilator developed by UBC engineering students.
Fairchild TV
The fun will come last: Reopening Canada is gonna suck
UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Thomas Koch says governments should first look at removing measures that are “already too strict” and loosen the grip on physical distancing incrementally.
Vice (Canada)
Time for human resource sector review
Rebecca Paluch, a professor of human resources at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says companies that believe COVID-19 work-from-home requirements will limit employee interactions and minimize the need for human resource departments are wrong.
Business in Vancouver
COVID-19: More mental-health, crisis intervention, and nutrition resources for B.C. children and youth
UBC education professor Kimberly Schonert-Reichl was quoted in a story about free virtual educational programs supporting social and emotional well-being as part of navigating the new world of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia Straight
Alberta’s COVID-19 crisis is a migrant-worker crisis, too
Bronwyn Bragg, a PhD candidate in human geography at UBC, wrote about Alberta’s dependence on temporary labour migration and immigrant workers, and the deep inequities in Canada’s occupational health and safety system.
Globe and Mail
For UBC physics engineer, the sky's the limit in his souped-up BMW
Andre Marziali, a biophysicist and director of engineering physics at UBC, is seeking to be the fastest driver in the Knox Mountain Hillclimb, the longest-running annual paved uphill race in North America.
National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader-Post, Windsor Star
UBC ranked top Canadian university
Times Higher Education has released its 2020 impact rankings and UBC was ranked the top Canadian university for meeting UN sustainable development goals. UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa Ono was quoted.
Fairchild TV (1:14 mark), Castanet
Instructors weigh options for exams this semester
University Affairs spoke to Cyprien Lomas, assistant dean of learning technologies and director of the Learning Centre at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, about alternatives to in-person final exams and remote proctoring. Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, was also quoted.
University Affairs
North Vancouver's Alannah Yip climbing for Olympic glory
North Shore News featured UBC mechanical engineering alumnus Alannah Yip about her climbing career and her dream to compete in the Olympics.
North Shore News